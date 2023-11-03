Newswise — ALBANY, N.Y. (Nov. 3, 2023) — Health organizations are increasingly adopting AI technologies like telehealth services, remote patient monitoring and other tools that can expand access to care and improve health equity. At the same time, conversations around AI safety and regulatory measures are happening around the globe, including an executive order issued by President Biden earlier this week.

As AI becomes embedded in our daily lives, learning how to best use the technology while prioritizing security and equity — both on the individual level and more broadly — is paramount.

Researchers at the University at Albany’s School of Public Health are actively exploring ways that artificial intelligence and machine learning can be applied to public health, to enhance health outcomes for patients while prioritizing patient safety and data security.

Xin Wang is an assistant professor in the Department of Epidemiology & Biostatistics, whose areas of expertise include artificial intelligence, deep learning, precision medicine and medical image computing, among other related subjects.

He shared thoughts on how public health researchers can support the development of safe and effective health-centered AI in this recent interview: The Future of Artificial Intelligence in Public Health with Xin Wang.

Ricky Leung is an associate professor in the Department of Health Policy, Management and Behavior, whose expertise includes artificial intelligence, machine learning, health analytics, computational methodology, integrated health and alternative medicine, among other areas.

Leung shared more on his work to integrate AI and social media platforms as support tools for public health in this recent interview: How AI-ML Can Enhance Social Media as a Public Health Tool.

