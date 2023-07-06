The spread of malaria is dependent on Anopheles mosquitoes that spread the disease, and it persists in places, such as sub-Saharan Africa, where these types of mosquitoes exist and where there are enough people to keep the parasite thriving in humans. Human travel between locations can lead to the movement of malaria parasites across long distances. Recent malaria cases in Florida and Texas have raised the alarm due to increased international summer travel. Malaria is a serious and sometimes fatal disease where infected people typically showcase flu-like symptoms, including high fevers and chills.

For expert commentary on this emerging issue, Daniel Parker, PhD, associate professor of population health & disease prevention at the UC Irvine Program in Public Health is available for comment.

Dr. Parker can comment on several different angles, such as vector control, of this trending topic due to his ongoing infectious disease research all over the world from Ethiopia to Cambodia.