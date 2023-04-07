April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month and Aditya Bagrodia, MD, a urologic oncologist at UC San Diego Health, is available to talk about the latest in research, treatment options and prevention measures.

Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young and middle-aged men between the ages of 20 to 35 according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI). This year, an estimated 9,900 people will be diagnosed with testicular cancer; approximately one out of every 250 men and boys will be diagnosed with the disease during their lifetime.

Testicular cancer is a highly treatable and curable form of cancer. The five-year survival rate for men diagnosed with testicular cancer is about 95 percent, according to NCI.

“Testicular cancer is often curable, particularly when diagnosed at an early stage,” Bagrodia said. “Understanding the signs and symptoms associated with testicular cancer is critical for prompt diagnosis.”

Symptoms to seek treatment for include:

Lump or swelling in the testicle. Most often, this is the first symptom of testicular cancer. Some testicular tumors cause pain, but often they don’t. Men with testicular cancer can also have a feeling of heaviness or aching in the lower abdomen or scrotum.

Acute testicular pain. About 10% of patients with testicular cancer have a chief complaint of acute pain, which can be attributable to rapid tumor growth.

Abdominal mass or pain. The spread of testicular cancer to the retroperitoneal lymph nodes (the most common site of metastases) can present as an abdominal mass that may be painful.

Back pain. Testicular cancer can directly invade the back muscles or the nerves coming from the spine.

Breast growth or soreness. Abnormal breast enlargement occurs in about 2% of men with testicular cancer. This can be caused by chemicals secreted by certain types of testicular cancers, decreased levels of testosterone due to the tumor, or increased levels of estrogen because of the tumor.

Neck masses. The lymph nodes around the neck, particularly on the left side, are a common place for testicular cancer to spread.

Shortness of breath, chest pain or a cough (even coughing up blood) may develop from cancer that has spread to the lungs.

Currently, physical exam screening for asymptomatic men is not required. However, if a patient has risk factors, including a personal or family history of testicular cancer, history of undescended testicle (cryptorchidism), or infertility, self-exams are recommended, Bagrodia said.

Podcast about testicular cancer

UC San Diego Health’s Aditya Bagrodia, MD, urologic oncologist, hosted a podcast about testicular cancer on April 5. Listen in as Bagrodia talks with two-time testicular cancer survivor William E. Flanary – a medical comedian and ophthalmologist who performs under the stage name Dr. Glaucomflecken. He shares his insightful story of diagnosis in his early 20s and treatment to help others undergoing testicular cancer.

Learn more about testicular cancer care at UC San Diego Health

