Abstract: C ancer stem cells remain a challenge to isolate and characterize because of their plastic phenotype. Using a microfluidic lab-on-a-chip based on ultra-high frequency dielectophoresis, we measured the electromagnetic signature of colorectal cancer cells and demonstrated that cancer stem cells show a distinct and lower electromagnetic signature than differentiated cells. The release of extracellular vesicles from tumor cells can drive tumor progression and metastasis development. As extracellular vesicles from cancer stem cells carry more aggressive content, we treated colorectal cancer cells with these vesicles to test whether the lab-on-a-chip can detect a change in phenotype. The electromagnetic signature of treated cells is modified in comparison to untreated cells and sometimes even when no biological change is observed. The lab-on-a-chip provides rapid and relevant result without prior labeling compared to conventional biological approaches. It could be useful in the clinic for early detection of cancer stem cells in the tumor mass and for monitoring the aggressive potential of extracellular vesicles in the bloodstream in order to adapt therapeutic management and prevent relapse.