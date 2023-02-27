Newswise — MBA programs at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business are now STEM-designated, recognizing the analytical, data-informed nature of the curriculum.

The STEM designation acknowledges the value of the degree for those seeking to work in business analytics and technology-driven enterprise, says Assistant Dean of MBA Programs Rosellina Ferraro. “The Smith School STEM-designated MBA program prepares future business leaders to make better business decisions by offering a curriculum focused on technology and data analytics techniques and complementing them with skills in leadership and strategic thinking.”

Issues around integrating AI are infused throughout the coursework, and courses like Data-Driven Decision Models, Data Analytics, and Strategic and Transformational IT build a strong foundational expertise.

Full-Time and Flex MBA students interested in leading tech innovation can also take the Smith Graduate Certificate in Technology Management as a second-year elective track. The program prepares public and private sector leaders to identify, transition and leverage emergent technology into and across their organizations and markets. Students explore the practical challenges of technology development and adoption, learn best practices in R&D management and innovation, understand the interface of public policy and private enterprise in science and technology, and craft strategies to cultivate emergent technology from concept to commercial use. This certificate may also be taken as a stand-alone academic credential.

­“Our STEM designation signals to employers that graduates from our program understand how to uncover data-derived insights to drive value creation,” says Neta Moye, assistant dean of career services for the Smith School. “This is a skill valuable to any organization whose competitive advantage depends on data analytic capabilities, organizations well beyond the technology sector including consulting, finance, retail, and consumer products.”

A STEM-designated program also allows students from outside of the U.S. eligibility for a 24-month extension of their Optional Practical Training (OPT).

For more information, go to the school’s homepages for the Full-Time MBA, Flex MBA, Online MBA, Executive MBA and Graduate Certificate in Technology Management programs.