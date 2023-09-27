Newswise — CLEVELAND – University Hospitals (UH) in Cleveland, Ohio announced today a $2 billion fundraising effort to advance its mission. Because of You: The Campaign for University Hospitals, led by campaign co-chairs Dee Haslam and Shelly Adelman, has received more than $1.18 billion in support to date – nearly 60 percent of its goal.

“Caring for our patients is a privilege and responsibility we at UH take seriously,” said John G. Morikis, Chairman, UH Board of Directors and Chairman and CEO, Sherwin-Williams Co. Morikis and the UH Board of Directors unanimously endorsed the public launch of the Because of You campaign at a September 21 board meeting.

“Our mission was born out of a deep and abiding commitment to serve. UH is here because of you – the people, families and neighbors that make up this community,” said Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS, University Hospitals CEO and Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. “Through this campaign, we will strengthen and invest in our programs and our people; revolutionize health care and the world of medicine; and partner with our communities to build healthier tomorrows.”

The most ambitious campaign in UH’s 157-year history, Because of You will advance the care of patients throughout Northeast Ohio and beyond, with particular focus on:

Caring for our children – investing in nationally ranked UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s to best serve kids and families;

– investing in nationally ranked UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s to best serve kids and families; Transforming cancer care - driving advancements in personalized care at UH Seidman Cancer Center;

- driving advancements in personalized care at UH Seidman Cancer Center; Leading discovery and innovation - fueling UH bench to bedside research and innovation, and accelerating promising discoveries into medicines through the global power of Harrington Discovery Institute;

- fueling UH bench to bedside research and innovation, and accelerating promising discoveries into medicines through the global power of Harrington Discovery Institute; Serving our community - ensuring everyone has a fair and just opportunity to attain their highest level of health; and

- ensuring everyone has a fair and just opportunity to attain their highest level of health; and Embracing emerging priorities - meeting needs as they arise and investing in UH spaces and facilities, particularly as UH Cleveland Medical Center approaches its 100th

Last Thursday, 200 dedicated UH supporters gathered at the home of Dee and Jimmy Haslam to celebrate the campaign launch. There, Dr. Megerian applauded early champions of the Because of You campaign, including those who fueled the tremendous Phase 2 expansion of UH Ahuja Medical Center and advanced other UH priorities. He also recognized the transformational donors who have helped build the foundation and culture of giving at UH that persists today.

“Philanthropy is one of the purest demonstrations of trust in a nonprofit mission and, at UH, we see that the challenges of recent years have only strengthened faith and support of the health of patients across our region,” said campaign co-chair Dee Haslam. “For generations, this remarkable community has stepped up to help UH meet its most pressing needs and that continues today. The Because of You campaign is a tribute and promise to those we serve and, already, the momentum behind it is breathtaking.”

About The Campaign for University Hospitals

Because of You: The Campaign for University Hospitals is a $2 billion fundraising effort to support the UH mission. It is the most ambitious fundraising campaign in UH’s 157-year history and led by dedicated volunteer leaders Dee Haslam and Shelly Adelman. The Because of You campaign will strive to make a profound and indelible impact in five key areas: Caring for our children; Transforming cancer care; Leading discovery and innovation; Serving our community; and Embracing emerging priorities. Learn more about UH’s historic effort to advance the care of patients in throughout our community and beyond at UHgiving.org/BecauseofYou

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 21 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University, the Technion Israel Institute of Technology and National Taiwan University College of Medicine. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.