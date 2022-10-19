Newswise — The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded a $1.1 million grant to the University of Maryland Schools of Pharmacy (UMSOP) and Medicine (UMSOM) to create a training program to enhance diversity in the biomedical workforce.

The five-year Initiative for Maximizing Student Development (IMSD) program strives to increase the number of students from underrepresented groups in the doctoral programs in the UMSOP’s Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences (PSC) and UMSOM’s Graduate Program In Life Sciences (GPILS).

“This grant is a huge milestone and testament to the success of the entire PSC graduate program over the last five years in recruiting and mentoring underrepresented students,” said Peter Swaan, PhD, Chair of Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Associate Dean for Research and Advanced Graduate Studies, and Distinguished University Professor at UMSOP. “We look forward to working with our School of Medicine colleagues to build a diverse and competitive biomedical workforce through the IMSD.”

Increasing Diversity

The IMSD program’s goal is to train a diverse pool of PhD students across the biomedical research spectrum, which is why the SOP and SOM are jointly hosting this program. Students will apply for admission to the graduate programs in PSC or GPILS. A team of faculty leaders from both schools will then select students for the IMSD training program, which will take 10 students per year—five in PSC and five in GPILS. The first group of students began in August.

“This grant program affords us the opportunity to create a graduate school experience that is uniquely tailored to the needs of our students, in which they know that their opinions are respected, their cultural identities and connections are valued, and their intellectual curiosities are nourished,” said Mark T. Gladwin, MD, Vice President for Medical Affairs at University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB), and the John Z. and Akiko K. Bowers Distinguished Professor and Dean at UMSOM. “Cultivating this type of inclusive academic environment is among our highest strategic priorities.”

Angela Wilks, PhD, the Isaac E. Emerson Chair of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the SOP and one of four principal investigators (PI) of the grant, added: “This award is not only an opportunity to increase the platform for underrepresented minorities on campus, but is also a chance to expose all our students to a diverse environment, We want to prepare our students to work in environments where diversity, equity, and inclusion are a hallmark of whatever they do.”

Mandy Oglesby, PhD, Associate Professor of PSC in UMSOP and PI of the grant, said she wants to help build a biomedical workforce that looks more like its community and the country.

“Diversity is incredibly important to the success of every industry,” Dr. Oglesby said. “When you have a diverse group of people working on a solution for a problem, you have more creativity and more representation in public health perceptions.”

Recruitment and Retention

Lisa Jones, PhD, a former faculty member at UMSOP who helped write the NIH proposal, said recruitment and retention are two major factors when it comes to diversification in biomedicine.

“Some students don’t think they can be scientists because of a lack of role models who look like them,” Dr. Jones said. “Our goal with the IMSD is to provide students with programming and mentoring to help them deal with issues that are unique to underrepresented populations.”

The IMSD grant aims to provide funding to address recruitment and retention gaps. It will cover first-year stipends for graduate students accepted into the program, conference travel, social events, and programming.

The grant is also directed by PIs Dudley K. Strickland, PhD, Associate Dean for Graduate & Postdoctoral Studies and Professor of Surgery at UMSOM, and Tonya J. Webb, PhD, Assistant Director for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at UMSOM.

“This grant program directly aligns with our mission of improving the human condition and serving our community, which highlights our strengths as a stellar research, educational institution, and a health care provider,” said Dr. Webb. “To me, to be a part of our students’ journey is amazing. It is a chance to be part of something great by helping create this protected space for the next generation of aspiring scientists to thrive, which is incredibly rewarding. I am grateful.”

Dr. Strickland said, “The awarding of this grant to UMB will allow us to continue to recruit and support the best and brightest students in the country with an objective of providing scientific training that will enhance and increase diversity in all fields of science.”

SOP and SOM are working collaboratively to develop the program’s content, which will be catered to the IMSD students, including workshops on topics as wide-ranging as scientific writing to dealing with microaggressions to the various career tracks in the STEM fields. The grant is further supported by program administrators in each school – Kristina San Juan in SOP and Sharron Graves, DBA, in SOM.

The IMSD program emulates and derives from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s Meyerhoff Graduate Fellows Program, a multi-year IMSD partnership with UMB. Other institutions implementing the NIH’s IMSD program include the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Emory University, and the University of Arizona.

