Agriculture is one of the most vulnerable sectors to climate change but also the second largest contributor, representing a quarter to a third of all emissions. These hazards have disproportionate effects on the poor and marginalized and exacerbate existing injustices —including global food insecurity.

Can agricultural innovations be part of the solution? What are the best ways to encourage investments in innovations to support climate-smart agriculture?

Paul Winters, associate dean for academic affairs at the Keough School of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame and executive director of the Innovation Commission for Climate Change, Food Security and Agriculture, will be attending the 28th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He will be leading part of the discussions on agriculture and food systems, and will present innovative solutions to benefit the millions of farmers whose lives and livelihoods are impacted by climate change.

“Agriculture is one of the industries that both contributes to climate change and is also most impacted by it,” Winters said. “But this has not traditionally been recognized by those addressing the issue. Having a global platform that includes people from multiple sectors is a game changer when it comes to addressing climate change while also protecting some of our most vulnerable populations.

“Food systems play a crucial role in society and should be at the forefront of global conversations around climate change. The fact that agriculture is a part of COP28 is an important step in the right direction.”

Winters’s research focuses on rural poverty and food insecurity and the evaluation of policies and programs designed to address these issues. He has published numerous journal articles and working papers in the areas of rural poverty and food insecurity, rural development, small-scale agriculture, inclusive and sustainable food systems, agricultural data, impact evaluation, migration and social protection programs.

Paul Winters is available for further comments or interviews.

