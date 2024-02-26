Research Alert

Newswise — This review comprehensively explores the versatile potential of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) with a specific focus on adipose-derived MSCs. Ophthalmic and oculoplastic surgery, encompassing diverse procedures for ocular and periocular enhancement, demands advanced solutions for tissue restoration, functional and aesthetic refinement, and aging. Investigating immunomodulatory, regenerative, and healing capacities of MSCs, this review underscores the potential use of adipose-derived MSCs as a cost-effective alternative from bench to bedside, addressing common unmet needs in the field of reconstructive and regenerative surgery.

 

Core Tip: Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) have shown great therapeutic potential in all fields of medicine. Adipose-derived MSCs are advantageous, abundant, and relatively safe when considered in treatment regimes. Ophthalmic and oculoplastic surgery that involve procedures for periocular enhancement can benefit from this treatment option for tissue restoration, functional and aesthetic refinement and aging. Adipose-derived MSCs offer immunomodulatory, regenerative, and healing, thus addressing common unmet needs in the field of reconstructive and regenerative surgery. Patient outcomes, success of therapy, prevention of complications and management of patients depend on proper surgical option for individualized tailored needs.

Journal Link: World J Stem Cells 2024

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

World J Stem Cells 2024

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Stem Cells
KEYWORDS
Stem cells Adipose stem cell Ocular therapy oculoplastics Regenerative Tissue Restoration
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News