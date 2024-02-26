Newswise — This review comprehensively explores the versatile potential of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) with a specific focus on adipose-derived MSCs. Ophthalmic and oculoplastic surgery, encompassing diverse procedures for ocular and periocular enhancement, demands advanced solutions for tissue restoration, functional and aesthetic refinement, and aging. Investigating immunomodulatory, regenerative, and healing capacities of MSCs, this review underscores the potential use of adipose-derived MSCs as a cost-effective alternative from bench to bedside, addressing common unmet needs in the field of reconstructive and regenerative surgery.

Core Tip: Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) have shown great therapeutic potential in all fields of medicine. Adipose-derived MSCs are advantageous, abundant, and relatively safe when considered in treatment regimes. Ophthalmic and oculoplastic surgery that involve procedures for periocular enhancement can benefit from this treatment option for tissue restoration, functional and aesthetic refinement and aging. Adipose-derived MSCs offer immunomodulatory, regenerative, and healing, thus addressing common unmet needs in the field of reconstructive and regenerative surgery. Patient outcomes, success of therapy, prevention of complications and management of patients depend on proper surgical option for individualized tailored needs.