Newswise — In a seminal study published recently in the journal Eco-Environment & Health, have shown that natural processes, especially reactions involving certain reactive oxygen species, play a big role in how paddy soils release CO 2 . This adds to our understanding of the world's carbon balance.



Researchers embarked on a journey to decode several aspects of CO 2 emissions. They investigated how CO 2 releases and OH production differ across various paddy soils. Furthermore, they delved deep to discern the role of non-living processes in these emissions. A crucial part of their study was also dedicated to observing how the variety and nature of dissolved organic materials in the soil change upon short-term exposure to oxygen.



When oxygen was added to the soil, both CO 2 releases and •OH production increased, especially in the top layers, showing how impactful oxygen is on the soil. The study found that living organisms play a major role in CO 2 emissions, but during short periods when soil gets more oxygen, reactions from non-living things cause a quick rise in CO 2 . Additionally, the CO 2 released is closely linked to the organic content in the soil's water, underscoring the interplay between the soil's solid and liquid components. Furthermore, after exposing the soil to oxygen, the makeup of these organic materials changed significantly, highlighting the importance of non-living processes in this transformation.



In conclusion, although living microbes play a pivotal role in CO 2 emissions from paddy soils, non-living processes, particularly those involving •OH, hold equal significance. Recognizing the intricate interplay between organic carbon and both living and non-living contributors will empower us to devise more effective strategies against global warming.

###

References

DOI

10.1016/j.eehl.2023.08.005

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eehl.2023.08.005

Funding information

National Natural Science Foundation of China (42130707 and 22176091).

About Eco-Environment & Health

Eco-Environment & Health (EEH) is an international and multidisciplinary peer-reviewed journal designed for publications on the frontiers of the ecology, environment and health as well as their related disciplines. EEH focuses on the concept of "One Health" to promote green and sustainable development, dealing with the interactions among ecology, environment and health, and the underlying mechanisms and interventions. Our mission is to be one of the most important flagship journals in the field of environmental health.