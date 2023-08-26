BACKGROUND

Local mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy for complex perianal fistulas (PFs) has shown considerable promise. But, the long-term safety and efficacy of MSC therapy in complex PFs remain unknown.

AIM

To explore the long-term effectiveness and safety of local MSC therapy for complex PFs.

METHODS

Sources included the PubMed, EMBASE, and Cochrane Library databases. A standard meta-analysis was performed using RevMan 5.3.

RESULTS

After screening, 6 studies met the inclusion criteria. MSC therapy was associated with an improved long-term healing rate (HR) compared with the control condition [odds ratio (OR) = 2.13; 95% confidence interval (95%CI): 1.34 to 3.38; P = 0.001]. Compared with fibrin glue (FG) therapy alone, MSC plus FG therapy was associated with an improved long-term HR (OR = 2.30; 95%CI: 1.21 to 4.36; P = 0.01). When magnetic resonance imaging was used to evaluate fistula healing, MSC therapy was found to achieve a higher long-term HR than the control treatment (OR = 2.79; 95%CI: 1.37 to 5.67; P = 0.005). There were no significant differences in long-term safety (OR = 0.77; 95%CI: 0.27 to 2.24; P = 0.64).

CONCLUSION

Our study indicated that local MSC therapy promotes long-term and sustained healing of complex PFs and that this method is safe.