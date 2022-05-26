Newswise — Updated: Two virtual news briefings will cover the latest research and discoveries from the field of psychological science. Both briefings will feature a small number of particularly compelling talks selected from among approximately 1,600 accepted presentations at the 2022 Annual Convention of the Association for Psychological Science (APS), held May 26 to 29 in Chicago, Illinois.

In the operating room, mistakes due to stress can be deadly. Most measures of surgical-team stress, however, have been based on self-reports, which can yield unreliable data. A new study involving heart rate monitors found that stress in the operating room was felt differently among senior and junior members of the team. Senior surgeons showed increased heart rate only when they were operating; junior surgeons exhibited increased heart rate regardless of whether they were operating or merely observing. Interestingly, when senior surgeons showed increased heart rate, junior surgeons’ heart rate decreased. Also, scrub nurses experienced more stress when junior surgeons were in control. These findings demonstrate the importance of social influences on stress in the operating room.

Personality and Thinking Ability Aren’t as Permanent as We Thought: Who we are and how we think can change daily, challenging long-held understandings in personality and cognitive psychology. A 75-day study from the University of Michigan investigates how the lived experiences of 115 adults changed from day to day. Cognitive skills such as visualizing how objects rotate in space as well as remembering and generating lists of words were found to fluctuate across days in ways linked to some aspects of personality, especially how open-minded people are. These results suggest nuance in generalizing single measurements of personality and cognition over time and provide a push for more long-term work to incorporate daily context into developmental and educational decisions. Title: Describing Me Today: The Person-Specificity of Relations Between Cognition and Personality Over 75 Days. Author: Dominic Kelly; University of Michigan





Does Love Triumph Over Hate? It Depends on What You Mean By ‘Love’ : What “love” and “hate” mean can differ depending on a person’s cultural background . Love may seem like a positive emotion and hate to have negative implications, but this is not always the case; it is possible to love power and hate injustice, for example . A new study of over 800 people looks at the role culture plays in shaping attitudes toward these two emotions. Participants from Japan, Thailand, Sweden, and the U nited S tates filled out questionnaires, including free-written responses, to gauge how each country and culture perceives these emotions . Overall, U.S. and Swedish samples held a positive view of love, whereas Japan and Thailand held a more balanced view. Hate was viewed more negatively by people from all countries except Thailand, who saw hate in a more balanced way. Title: Cultural Influences on the Perception of Love and Hate. Authors: Katherine Aumer, University of Hawaii West Oahu; Jun Sato, Hawaii Pacific University; Marc Jaksuwijitkorn, Roosevelt University; Kristin Gray, University of Hawaii West Oahu; Noah Fugett, University of Hawaii





I Don’t Care If It’s Fake News, I Believe It: There has been a proliferation of fake news and accusations of fake news when facts contradict a cherished viewpoint. New research set out to determine how powerful genuine fake news is in crowding out facts in favor of a distorted accounting of reality. Five experiments show that fake news articles that participants knew were fake still changed their beliefs, political attitudes, and behavioral intentions. The effects lasted up to 9 days and resisted various corrective efforts. These findings have profound implications for misinformation research, media practices, and democracy. Title: Fake News Known as Fake Still Enduringly Changes Beliefs and Leads to Partisan Polarization. Author: Hui Bai: Stanford University



