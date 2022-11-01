Newswise — DALLAS – Oct. 12, 2022 – For the third year in a row, UT Southwestern is ranked as the top health care institution globally by Nature Index for publishing high-quality research in all subjects and in the life sciences.

“We are incredibly proud of the outstanding work by our scientists and clinical researchers that is reflected in these Nature Index 2022 rankings,” said Joan Conaway, Ph.D., Vice Provost and Dean of Basic Research at UTSW. “Our discoveries impact multiple fields in basic science and are making a real difference in developing diagnostic and therapeutic applications for patients at our institution and beyond.”

The Nature Index compiles affiliation information from research articles published in 82 premier science journals, providing perspective on high-quality scientific discoveries around the globe.

UTSW also ranked second globally this year among health care institutions in chemistry; among the top 10 in biochemistry and cell biology, earth and environmental, and physical sciences; and among the top 25 in neurosciences. Other peer institutions on the global listings include Massachusetts General Hospital, Mount Sinai Health System, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital System in the United States; along with the Scientific Institute for Research, Hospitalization, and Healthcare in Italy, the West China School of Medicine/West China Hospital of Sichuan University in China, and Renji Hospital in China.

“UTSW's ranking is a testament to the consistent strength and impact of our research community. Our scientists are currently leading about 5,800 research projects with nearly $610 million in support from the National Institutes of Health, the state of Texas, foundations, individuals, and corporations,” said W. P. Andrew Lee, M.D., Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, Provost, and Dean of UT Southwestern Medical School, who holds the Atticus James Gill, M.D. Chair in Medical Science.

UTSW faculty members have received six Nobel Prizes, and its faculty includes 24 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 17 members of the National Academy of Medicine, 16 members of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, 14 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigators, and three recipients of the prestigious Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences. The Medical Center houses one of HHMI’s 12 principal laboratories nationwide, has four HHMI Faculty Scholars on campus, and has more than 100 early-career researchers, who have come to UTSW through the Medical Center’s acclaimed Endowed Scholars Program in Medical Science, subsequently establishing themselves as leaders in their fields.

The UTSW Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, with more than 1,000 predoctoral and postdoctoral students, educates biomedical students, engineers, clinical researchers, and psychologists. The Graduate School has two Divisions: Basic Science and Clinical Science, which together offer 11 programs leading to the Ph.D. degree – Biological Chemistry; Biomedical Engineering; Cancer Biology; Cell and Molecular Biology; Clinical Psychology; Genetics, Development, and Disease; Immunology; Molecular Biophysics; Molecular Microbiology; Neuroscience; and Organic Chemistry. In addition, an M.S. degree and graduate certificate are offered in Clinical Science.

Dr. Conaway holds the Cecil H. Green Distinguished Chair in Cellular and Molecular Biology.

About UT Southwestern Medical Center

UT Southwestern, one of the nation’s premier academic medical centers, integrates pioneering biomedical research with exceptional clinical care and education. The institution’s faculty has received six Nobel Prizes, and includes 24 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 17 members of the National Academy of Medicine, and 14 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigators. The full-time faculty of more than 2,900 is responsible for groundbreaking medical advances and is committed to translating science-driven research quickly to new clinical treatments. UT Southwestern physicians provide care in more than 80 specialties to more than 100,000 hospitalized patients, more than 360,000 emergency room cases, and oversee nearly 4 million outpatient visits a year.