The FDA has granted Priority Review to the anti-Alzheimer's drug Leqembi for the traditional approval application, with required action from the agency by July 6, 2023. Paul E. Schulz, MD, professor of neurology and director of the Neurocognitive Disorders Center with McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, is available to answer questions about the drug and the implications of it potentially receiving full FDA approval.

Expert background: At UTHealth Houston, Dr. Schulz sees patients who have cognitive, behavioral, or mood disorders. His group is investigating risk factors for dementia in order to understand why it develops, including both environmental and genetic factors. They are also investigating ways to diagnose dementia earlier, perhaps before symptoms develop, in order to determine whether interventions in the presymptomatic stage might delay or prevent the development of dementia. His group has early data suggesting that the treatment of some risk factors may reduce the probability of developing dementia. Dr. Schulz has received numerous awards and has been an invited speaker at major scientific meetings worldwide. He has been extensively published in the scientific literature and has been featured on television and radio shows.