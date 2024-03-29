Katherine Loveland, PhD, is a professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston specializing in autism spectrum disorders (ASD).

She is best known for her work on social-emotional development and the neuropsychology of ASD. Her current research focuses on application of new technologies to the treatment of mental illness in ASD; gene-environment interactions associated with ASD; and cross-cultural influences affecting parenting stress in mothers of children with ASD.

Her clinical specialty is ASD in adolescents and adults and emotional and behavioral disorders in ASD. Dr. Loveland is the Director of the Changing Lives through Autism Spectrum Services clinic (C.L.A.S.S.) at UTHealth Hosuton. The mission of UTHealth Houston C.L.A.S.S. clinic is to improve the lives of individuals with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) across the lifespan, by clinical diagnosis and treatment as well as research into the nature and causes of ASD and the factors that contribute to improved outcomes.

The clinic is among the few in the U.S. that focuses on serving intellectually able adolescents and adults on the autism spectrum (Asperger’s), particularly those who were previously undiagnosed.

