Newswise — The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is pleased to announce a new partnership with Valero as they become the most recent organization to join the Alliance’s Gulf Star Program.

The Gulf Star Program is a unique public-private partnership that leverages contributions from agencies and businesses without requiring match funds from grant recipients. All projects in the Gulf Star Program accomplish actions identified by the Alliance’s Priority Issue Teams and Cross-Team Initiatives in the Governors’ Action Plan for Healthy and Resilient Coasts. Led by the five Gulf states, these Teams focus on activities that benefit from a collaborative approach to improve the environmental and economic health of the region.

Funding from Valero will support environmental stewardship through the creation of an “Ocean Guardian” school program with students in Port Arthur, Texas. Ocean Guardian schools make a commitment to sustainability and take action to improve their school or community with a local conservation project

“Fostering environmental education is one of our key priority issues,” said Laura Bowie, executive director for the Gulf of Mexico Alliance. “We welcome Valero as our latest Gulf Star partner and are excited by the stewardship opportunities their support provides.”

Valero joins the following Gulf Star partners: Shell, Freeport McMoRan, Hess, Chevron, Clean Gulf Associates, Equinor, Motiva, Oxy, CITGO, Hancock Whitney, Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, and the five Gulf states.

For more information about the Gulf Star Program, contact Becky Ginn ([email protected]).

About the Gulf of Mexico Alliance The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is a regional partnership focused on enhancing the environmental and economic health of the Gulf of Mexico through increased collaboration. Led by the five Gulf states, our network includes over 150 participating organizations from state and federal agencies, tribal governments, communities, academia, non-governmental organizations, and industry. Priority issues addressed by the Alliance include coastal community resilience; data and monitoring; education; habitat; water resources; wildlife and fisheries; and marine debris. gulfofmexicoalliance.org

