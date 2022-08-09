Newswise — (Kansas City, MO): The Vasculitis Foundation (VF) applauds Ashton Kutcher for publicly sharing his experience and diagnosis of vasculitis. By sharing his story Ashton is raising much-needed awareness of these rare and serious diseases which affect people of all ages. The VF is pleased that Ashton Kutcher is doing well and bravely speaks about his symptoms with vasculitis.

As an internationally recognized leader in education, awareness and research of vasculitis diseases, the VF is able to provide media trained medical experts to answer these critically important questions:

What is vasculitis disease - family of over 15 rare autoimmune diseases Who is affected by vasculitis – it can be any age, any gender, any time Do I have vasculitis disease? Where can I go for help/treatment? What research is being done in the field of vasculitis?

Additionally, we can assist in providing personal stories of patients/family members. The important message we can convey to someone newly diagnosed is you are not alone.

Vasculitis is a heterogeneous group of rare diseases that affect blood vessels of different sizes and may result in organ failure or death. These rare disorders often have clinical presentations similar to other more common diseases and patients are often misdiagnosed and treated for other conditions prior to establishing the appropriate vasculitis diagnosis. Some forms of vasculitis are even more rare, as with Ashton Kutcher’s diagnosis, and present their own unique challenges.

Since 1986, the Vasculitis Foundation has empowered patients through disease education, raising awareness of vasculitis in the general public and medical community, and funding research to determine the cause, develop more effective treatments, and discover a cure. The VF is committed to improving the lives of current and future patients and is positioned as the definitive resource for patients, family members, medical professionals and researchers seeking information about vasculitis.

For information about vasculitis and the Vasculitis Foundation please visit our website.