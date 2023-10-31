Newswise — The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), the world’s largest specialty nursing organization, names Vicki Good, DNP, RN, CENP, CPPS, CPHQ, as its chief clinical officer (CCO).

“As a member of our executive team, the CCO provides leadership of AACN’s initiatives to drive the transformation of acute and critical care work environments to align with AACN’s Standards for Establishing and Sustaining Healthy Work Environments,” said Dana Woods, AACN CEO. “Our CCO collaborates widely within the AACN community and beyond to identify, translate, and facilitate opportunities and integrated action to address current and emerging practice needs and advocacy priorities on issues that matter most to nurses and their patients.”

Nationally known for her patient safety expertise, Good succeeds Connie Barden, MSN, RN, CCRN-E, CCNS, who retires after serving as AACN’s inaugural CCO since 2014.

“Nursing is at a pivotal point. The pandemic illuminated several key areas that have long impacted nursing, and AACN is positioned to be at the forefront to help the profession move forward in areas such as establishing and sustaining healthy work environments, supporting nurses transitioning to critical care, and staffing,” Good said.

Previously, Good served in executive positions for Mercy Health System in Springfield, Missouri, since 2018, including systemwide responsibility for nursing professional development and quality. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she took on an additional role in emergency care for the health system. She has held leadership and clinical roles with CoxHealth, Baylor Health Care System and Harborview Medical Center. She began her critical care nursing career at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.

As AACN president from 2013-2014, a one-year term, Good advocated for nurses to lead the redefinition of safe patient care and optimal outcomes. She recently served on the National Nurse Staffing Think Tank and Task Force, co-led by AACN, to develop recommendations for long-term solutions to the current staffing crisis and the systemic issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. As CCO, Good is a member of the AACN Staffing Advisory Group, which is charged with defining the scope and standards of safe staffing for critical care patients.

“Vicki’s expert personal and professional experience with the issues direct care nurses face is one of many strengths she brings,” Woods said. “As a highly engaged AACN volunteer for more than 20 years, Vicki is well versed in our strategic priorities and the care environments where our community members practice.”

She served on the external advisory board of Transforming Healthcare through Innovative Nurse-Led Care Delivery Solutions, an initiative of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement and Johnson & Johnson Center for Health Worker Innovation. She is also a member of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership and the Missouri Organization of Nurse Leaders.

She is a scholar of Just Culture and a frequent author and national speaker on topics such as workforce solutions, healthy work environments, burnout, and patient safety and quality.

“Just Culture and healthy work environments are pivotal in creating inclusive environments where nurses thrive, and patients receive optimal care,” Good said. “As an association, we must continue to advocate for the intersection of these critical components to support our workforce and patients.”

Good earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Texas Christian University and a Master of Science in Nursing from Seattle Pacific University. She completed the Parkland Memorial Hospital critical care trauma nurse internship.

She is a current adjunct faculty member at Missouri State University and active in community organizations in the Springfield, Missouri, area, including as a current board member and past president of the Springfield Child Advocacy Center.

