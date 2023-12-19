Newswise — Virginia Tech has pedaled its way to national recognition as a gold level Bicycle Friendly University, a prestigious designation awarded by the League of American Bicyclists.

Among the 220 colleges and universities in 46 states and the District of Columbia enrolled in the Bicycle Friendly University program, Virginia Tech has secured its position in the top 18 percent of all bicycle-friendly campuses.

The League of American Bicyclists, a trailblazing grassroots advocacy organization dedicated to advocating for better bicycling conditions and the rights of cyclists, bestowed this accolade upon Virginia Tech as part of its Bicycle Friendly America program. Virginia Tech's gold level recognition signifies the university's dedication to not only fostering a sustainable and eco-conscious campus ,but also to creating a vibrant and healthy community for its students, employees, and visitors.

"It is inspiring to see so many universities committing to the vision of a Bicycle Friendly America," said Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists. "These institutions, including Virginia Tech, are leading by example and helping to set the standard for better bicycling. Each Bicycle Friendly University acts as a trailblazer to develop and promote safer, more accessible transportation infrastructure, and supportive programming for new bicyclists in their communities."

Virginia Tech's gold level achievement is more than just an honor. It's a testament to the university's effort to create a holistic campus environment. By investing in the comfort and safety of bicyclists, the university is driving positive change in multiple spheres:

Reduced carbon footprint: Embracing bicycling as a primary mode of transport significantly reduces the university's carbon footprint. More people choosing bikes over cars means a greener, more sustainable campus.

Reduced health care costs: Encouraging physical activity through bicycling leads to healthier lifestyles among students and staff. By promoting regular exercise, the university is indirectly lowering health care costs associated with sedentary lifestyles.

Connected to community: Bicycling fosters a sense of community. It connects students, faculty, and staff, creating a network that extends beyond the classroom. This interconnectedness strengthens the bonds within the Virginia Tech family.

A fun and healthy campus culture: Bicycling promotes a vibrant campus culture. It encourages outdoor activities, promotes wellness, and fosters a sense of camaraderie among cyclists. The result is a campus alive with the joy of movement and the thrill of exploration.

Nick Quint, Sustainable Transportation's network manager, expressed his excitement about the recognition, stating, "We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a gold level Bicycle Friendly University. This achievement underscores our dedication to sustainable transportation and creating a vibrant, bike-friendly campus. We will continue to enhance our biking infrastructure and support initiatives that encourage more people to embrace bicycling as a sustainable and enjoyable means of transportation."