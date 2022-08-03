Article title: A 3D virtual human model for simulating heat and cold stress

Authors: Tushar Gulati, Rajeev Hatwar, Ginu Unnikrishnan, Jose E. Rubio, Jaques Reifman

From the authors: “Our 3D thermoregulatory virtual human model consistently predicted the body's thermal state accurately for each of the simulated hot and cold environmental conditions and exertional heat stress. As such, it serves as a reliable tool to assess whole-body, localized tissue and, potentially, organ-specific injury risks, helping develop injury prevention and mitigation strategies in a systematic and expeditious manner.”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.