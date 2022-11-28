Volcanology expert available to comment on the eruption of Mauna Loa.

Dr Carmen Solana, Reader in Volcanology and Risk Communications at the University of Portsmouth, is available for interview.

Dr Solana said: "Mauna Loa is finally erupted after many years in repose, and it seems to be erupting from the summit, which is the less dangerous scenario as lava should be contained within the caldera. Scientists in the HVO will be watching for the potential opening of an erupting fissure in the flank that would mean that lava could reach inhabited areas quickly. This is a very exciting occurrence, we have been waiting for a while for Mauna Loa to reawake.

"It is the largest volcano in the world and mainly erupts lava, but in the past it has reached large distances and into inhabited areas."