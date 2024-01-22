A recent trend is giving ophthalmologists pause: surgery to change the color of one’s eyes, either through laser surgery, chemical dyes or silicone implants. Usually reserved for a missing or damaged iris, silicone implantations often lead to conditions like cataracts and glaucoma, which require corrective surgery. Natalie Afshari, MD, ophthalmologist and chief of the Division of Cornea and Refractive Surgery at UC San Diego Health is available to why this procedure is unsupported by the American Academy of Ophthalmology.