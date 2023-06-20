Newswise — NEW YORK (June 14, 2023) – A panel of experts will hold a WCS media briefing on climate adaptation, presenting the results of a new paper on the need for making ecological integrity a centerpiece of adaptation policy, such as UN frameworks on climate, biodiversity, and sustainable development. In addition, WCS will present an overview of its Climate Adaptation Fund, which has awarded more than $26 million to 140 adapation projects across 48 states, commonwealths, territories and tribal lands. The fund’s goal is to catalyze innovative, science-driven projects responding to the impacts of climate change on wildlife and people. With unprecedented levels of government funding now available for conservation and adaptation in the US, understanding how to do this work effectively is critical.

WHO:

Dr. Molly Cross, Climate Adaptation & Resilience Lead, WCS Forests & Climate Change and Director of Science, WCS Climate Adaptation Fund

Dr. Paul Elsen, WCS Climate Adaptation Scientist

Danielle Levoit, Senior Environment Program Officer for the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation

Termaine Edmo, Blackfeet Environmental Office, Climate Change Coordinator

Paul van Nimwegen, WCS Fiji Program Country Director

WHERE:

Register in advance for this briefing:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nf7WFlvXQZqPVmiVjIqDeQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 @2:00 pm ET

BACKGROUND: As the consequences of continued greenhouse gas emissions intensify, national and international climate commitments and finance have shifted from focusing solely on climate change mitigation to jointly addressing mitigation and adaptation for both people and nature. Globally, funding for adaptation has risen quickly, from $9 billion USD annually in 2015–16 to $15 billion USD in 2017–18 and $20 billion USD in 2019. Federal investments in climate adaptation and resilience in the US are also at historic levels. Nonetheless, the “adaptation gap”–between current conditions and a future state in which impacts from an anthropogenically-altered climate are minimized–still widens. There is a need for better understanding and implementation of climate adaptation policies and actions; and we need to ensure those investments are designed to effectively address the connected crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and ecological degradation.

