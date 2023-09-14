Newswise — Scientists will share their expertise and perspectives on the relationship between gun violence and anxiety in a Sept. 20 webinar hosted by the Association for Psychological Science.

Accredited media professionals can attend the webinar free of charge. The event, “Science for Society: Gun Violence and Anxiety in the United States, Insights from Psychological Science,” will be held from 3 to 4 pm ET.

Topics to be discussed during the webinar include:

  • Gun ownership and identity in the United States 
  • The effects of prevention methods on people, particularly youth 
  • Appropriate medical and policy responses to gun violence incidents 
  • Grass-roots efforts around public safety and strong gun laws 

Speakers include:

  • Nick Buttrick, PhD,Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Wisconsin
  • Amanda B. Nickerson, PhD, Professor of Counseling and Educational Psychology, Director of Alberti Center for Bullying Abuse, University at Buffalo, The State University of New York
  • Chris Knoepke, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, University of Colorado
  • Tracey Scherr, PhD, Volunteer and Wisconsin State Legislative Lead Speaker, Moms Demand Action; Nationally Certified School Psychologist

To register for the event, contact [email protected]. More information is available at https://tinyurl.com/yc46n326.

