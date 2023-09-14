Newswise — Scientists will share their expertise and perspectives on the relationship between gun violence and anxiety in a Sept. 20 webinar hosted by the Association for Psychological Science.

Accredited media professionals can attend the webinar free of charge. The event, “Science for Society: Gun Violence and Anxiety in the United States, Insights from Psychological Science,” will be held from 3 to 4 pm ET.

Topics to be discussed during the webinar include:

Gun ownership and identity in the United States

The effects of prevention methods on people, particularly youth

Appropriate medical and policy responses to gun violence incidents

Grass-roots efforts around public safety and strong gun laws

Speakers include:

Nick Buttrick, PhD,Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Wisconsin

Amanda B. Nickerson, PhD, Professor of Counseling and Educational Psychology, Director of Alberti Center for Bullying Abuse, University at Buffalo, The State University of New York

Chris Knoepke, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, University of Colorado

Tracey Scherr, PhD, Volunteer and Wisconsin State Legislative Lead Speaker, Moms Demand Action; Nationally Certified School Psychologist

To register for the event, contact [email protected]. More information is available at https://tinyurl.com/yc46n326.