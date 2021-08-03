Article title: Obese adipose tissue modulates proinflammatory responses of mouse airway epithelial cells

Authors: Jennifer L. Ather, Katherine E. Van Der Vliet, Madeleine M. Mank, Leah F. Reed, Anne E. Dixon, Matthew E. Poynter

From the authors: “A novel finding from our studies is that weight loss alone may not be sufficient to restore a lean, healthy phenotype to airway epithelium, indicating that effects of obesity on airway dysfunction may persist even after weight loss.”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.