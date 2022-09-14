Abstract:Purpose: The amount of physical activity in daily life is important to maintain the physical and mental health of cancer survivors after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). As the physical activity is considered to be limited by the life space mobility (LSM), it is more important to maintain and expand the LSM in post-HSCT survivors. The purpose of this study was to clarify the factors that affect the LSM in post-HSCT survivors. Methods: Thirty cancer survivors after HSCT (14 women, mean age 52.0±12.3 years, 196-3,017 days post-HSCT) were included in this cross-sectional study. Patient characteristics, employment status, life space (Life Space Assessment; LSA), physical function (grip strength, isometric knee extension strength, 5 chair stand test, walking speed), depression (Self-rating Depression Scale; SDS), fatigue (Cancer Fatigue Scale), and neighborhood environment (Walk ScoreⓇ). The association between LSA and each factor was compared by correlation analysis. Then, multiple regression analysis was conducted, with LSA as the dependent variable and age, gender, and outcome measures that showed significant correlation with LSA in the correlation analysis as the independent variables. Results: The variables that showed significant correlation with LSA were SDS (r=－0.65, p<.01), employment status (r=－0.60, p<.01), grip strength (r=0.43, p=0.02), and isometric knee extension strength (r=0.40, p=0.03). Results of multiple regression analysis shows that SDS (β=－0.52, p<.01), employment status (β=0.49, p<.01), and isometric knee extension strength (β=0.29, p=0.02) were significantly associated with LSA (R2=0.75) Conclusion: Depression, employment status, and isometric knee extension strength were found to be related to the LSM in post-HSCT survivors.