Newswise — University of Oregon faculty members from our School of Journalism and Communication who research social and mass media trends and developments are available to discuss the recent developments involving Twitter and its new ownership: from a business perspective, what it means for the social media landscape, as well as the broader cultural reverberations it may have.

Our faculty experts:

  • Damian Radcliffe, Carolyn S. Chambers Professor in Journalism: Damian Radcliffe is an academic expert in news media trends, social media, community journalism, and media policy. As an experienced digital analyst, consultant, journalist, and researcher, he can speak to media policy and the media landscape. His research focuses on the usage of social media and wider trends in local media, technology, the business of media, and journalism innovation. https://uonews.uoregon.edu/damian-radcliffe-school-journalism-and-communication

