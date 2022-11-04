Newswise — University of Oregon faculty members from our School of Journalism and Communication who research social and mass media trends and developments are available to discuss the recent developments involving Twitter and its new ownership: from a business perspective, what it means for the social media landscape, as well as the broader cultural reverberations it may have.

Our faculty experts:

Seth Lewis, Shirley Papé Chair in Emerging Media: Seth Lewis is an academic expert in social media, artificial intelligence (AI) and communication, journalism and democracy, and technology and society as a whole. https://uonews.uoregon.edu/seth-lewis-school-journalism-and-communication

Damian Radcliffe, Carolyn S. Chambers Professor in Journalism: Damian Radcliffe is an academic expert in news media trends, social media, community journalism, and media policy. As an experienced digital analyst, consultant, journalist, and researcher, he can speak to media policy and the media landscape. His research focuses on the usage of social media and wider trends in local media, technology, the business of media, and journalism innovation. https://uonews.uoregon.edu/damian-radcliffe-school-journalism-and-communication

Kelli Matthews: Kelli Matthews is an academic expert in crisis communication, crisis management and social media use among teens and young adults. She is an instructor of and area director for public relations. Her research analyzes trends in social media. https://uonews.uoregon.edu/kelli-matthews-public-relations-program

