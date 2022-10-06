Newswise — October 6, 2022 — Mega droughts are plaguing parts of the U.S. The need for water optimization has never been greater. Experts will discuss the current situations in the United States and solutions at the “Where should the water go? A national look at prioritizing water optimization” symposium at the Communication and Public Engagement for Healthy People and a Healthy Planet ASA, CSSA, SSSA International Annual Meeting in Baltimore, Maryland.

The symposium features the latest techniques and science on water optimization priorities and methods in various areas of the United States.

The meeting is sponsored by the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America, and the Soil Science Society of America.

Presentations include:

Water optimization in the eastern United States , George Vellidis, University of Georgia-Tifton

, George Vellidis, University of Georgia-Tifton Water optimization in the southern United States, Drew Gholson, Mississippi State University

Drew Gholson, Mississippi State University Water optimization in the midwestern United States, Vasu Sharma, University of Minnesota

Vasu Sharma, University of Minnesota Water optimization in the western United States, Matt Yost, Utah State University

For more information about the Communication and Public Engagement for Healthy People and a Healthy Planet ASA, CSSA, SSSA International Annual Meeting, visit https://www.acsmeetings.org/. Media are invited to attend the conference . Pre-registration by October 25, 2022 is required.

For more specific information about this symposium, visit https://scisoc.confex.com/scisoc/2022am/meetingapp.cgi/Session/23738.

To speak with one of the scientists, contact Susan V. Fisk, [email protected] to arrange an interview.