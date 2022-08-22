Newswise — “For too long, we've falsely assumed that polio has been eradicated in the U.S.,” says Katherine Foss, a professor and associate director of the School of Journalism & Strategic Media at Middle Tennessee State University.

“However, no cases does not mean the virus has been eradicated, especially with the polio virus still existing in the world,” she continues.

“With the rise of anti-vaxxers, it is not a surprise that we have cases of this awful disease and should expect to see more,” Foss says.

“We need to shift the mediated conversation from surprise that polio and monkey pox are here to what we plan to do about it. These, and other diseases, can't just be fought in public health. We need to involve media communicators to combat anti-vax rhetoric,” she warns.

“If only anti-vaxxers could understand the fear of polio in the past. We've lost sight of what this disease can do and the public relief in our ability to prevent it,” concludes Foss.

