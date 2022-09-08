Newswise — Wiley, a global leader in research and education, and the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) celebrate their ongoing partnership in delivering crucial knowledge about epilepsy.

In March 2022, ILAE and Wiley launched the Epilepsy Knowledge Hub to provide health care professionals with the latest research and guidelines to aid in diagnosis, classification, and treatment for people with epilepsy syndromes.

The Epilepsy Knowledge Hub provides users with the latest classifications and clinical management guidelines for epilepsy syndromes, based on four recently developed position papers by the Nosology and Definitions Task Force of the ILAE. The resource was created in coordination with Epilepsia, a peer-reviewed journal published by Wiley on behalf of the ILAE. Content is vetted by independently selected epilepsy specialists.

It also provides an engaging and accessible supplemental resource to the ILAE Academy, ILAE’s online learning platform that offers a wide portfolio of interactive, self-paced and tutored online learning activities in epileptology.

“ILAE is delighted to be able to partner with Wiley on the creation of the Epilepsy Knowledge Hub expanding the range of tools available to professionals to stay up to date with advances in epilepsy research and treatment,” said Prof J. Helen Cross, ILAE president.

Wiley Knowledge Hubs publish and curate a range of relevant and quality-controlled digital assets on research topics in the health and life sciences designed for the realities of today’s medical practice. The hubs are separated by subject area for easy navigation, providing quick access to the latest research and resources that can be applied to everyday work and education.

“Wiley’s priority is to support our partners in solving real-world problems, underpinned by peer-reviewed research. Through this partnership with ILAE, we are proud to promote epilepsy diagnosis and treatment, which affects an estimated 50 million people worldwide,” said Jay Flynn, Wiley executive vice president and general manager, research.

The success of the Epilepsy Knowledge Hub is an example of Wiley’s priority to make more science available to more individuals and support its partners in solving real-world problems through a variety of innovative tools and offerings. This resource was financially supported by Zogenix International Limited, now a part of UCB (Union Chimique Belge). Zogenix International Limited had no influence over the content or selection of the editorial panel.

Visit the Epilepsy Knowledge Hub to view the joint Wiley and ILAE efforts to improve the diagnosis, classification and treatment of epilepsy syndromes at various ages. Further details of the range of different courses available for epilepsy practitioners can be found at the ILAE Academy.

