Newswise — December 23, 2021 – The AJN Book of the Year program is an honored and prestigious competition in which the best nursing publications that have garnered the attention of the nursing and healthcare professionals are chosen by a panel of highly esteemed judges in the healthcare community. Awards have been given for first, second, and third places across 18 categories.

“Since 1969, AJN’s Book of the Year awards has acknowledged high-quality publications on nursing and health are topics,” said Maureen Shawn Kennedy, MA, RN, FAAN, Editor in Chief of AJN. “We’re proud that so many nursing faculty look to the award winners when making decisions about resources to educate the next generation of nurses,” she added.

Congratulations to all the winners!

The 2021 first-place winners are:

Adult Primary Care: Essential Procedures for Emergency, Urgent, and Primary Care Settings: A Clinical Companion edited by Theresa M. Campo and Keith A. Lafferty. 3rd edition.

Advanced Practice Nursing: Assessment and Multimodal Management of Pain: An Integrative Approach by Maureen F. Cooney and Ann Quinlan-Colwell.

Child Health: Wong’s Essentials of Pediatric Nursing by Marilyn J. Hockenberry, Cheryl C. Rodgers, and David Wilson. 11th edition.

Community/Public Health: Implementing High-Quality Primary Care: Rebuilding the Foundation of Health Care edited by Linda McCauley, Robert L. Phillips Jr., Marc Meisnere, and Sarah K. Robinson.

Creative Works: Luminaries of the Past: Stories of Fifty Extraordinary Nurses by Mary Beth Modic and Joyce J. Fitzpatrick.

Critical Care-Emergency Nursing: Essential Procedures for Emergency, Urgent, and Primary Care Settings: A Clinical Companion edited by Theresa M. Campo and Keith A. Lafferty. 3rd edition.

Digital Products: Davis Edge for Safe Maternity and Pediatric Nursing Care by Luanne Linnard-Palmer and Gloria Haile Coats. 2nd edition.

Environmental Health: Maxwell’s Understanding Environmental Health: How We Live in the World by Deborah Alma Falta. 3rd edition.

Gerontologic Nursing: Ebersole and Hess’ Gerontological Nursing and Healthy Aging by Theris A. Touhy and Kathleen Jett. 6th edition.

History and Public Policy: Delivering Quality Healthcare for People with Disability by Suzanne C. Smeltzer.

Informatics: Using Predictive Analytics to Improve Healthcare Outcomes edited by John W. Nelson, Jayne Felgen, and Mary Ann Hozak.

Maternal-Child Health/Prenatal Nursing/Childbirth: Mosby’s Pocket Guide to Fetal Monitoring: A Multidisciplinary Approach by Lisa A. Miller, David A. Miller, and Rebecca L. Cypher. 9th edition.

Medical-Surgical Nursing: Assessment and Multimodal Management of Pain: An Integrative Approach by Maureen F. Cooney and Ann Quinlan-Colwell

Nursing Education/Continuing Education/Professional Development: Veteran-Centered Care in Education and Practice: An Essential Guide for Nursing Faculty edited by Brenda Elliott, Katie A. Chargualaf, and Barbara Patterson.

Nursing Management and Leadership: The Leadership Trajectory: Developing Legacy Leaders-Ship by Patricia Yoder-Wise, Karren Kowalski, and Susan Sportsman.

Nursing Research: Burns and Grove’s The Practice of Nursing Research: Appraisal, Synthesis, and Generation of Evidence by Jennifer R. Gray and Susan K. Grove. 9th edition.

Professional Issues: The Nation of Nurses: A Manual for Revolutionizing Healthcare by Jalil A. Johnson.

Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing: Inpatient Psychiatric Nursing: Clinical Strategies, Medical Considerations, and Practical Interventions edited by Judy L. Sheehan, Joanne M. Matthew, Mary H. Hohenhaus, and Charles Alexandre. 2nd edition.

The full list of winners appears in the January 2022 issue of AJN.

