Newswise — Waltham — January 19, 2024 — The American Journal of Nursing (AJN) has awarded Wolters Kluwer Health with eight Book of the Year awards, showcasing the company’s ongoing leadership in and dedication to the nursing industry. The accolades recognize excellence across several industry focus areas including adult primary care, nursing education/professional development, digital products, medical-surgical nursing and nursing research.

Since its initial publication in 1969, AJN’s Book of the Year program has been a prestigious competition that the nursing industry turns to for trusted recommendations and to inform purchasing decisions. The awards span 20 categories and are closely followed by the journal’s readership which is comprised of nurses in clinical settings, faculty, and researchers, as well as librarians in hospitals and universities.

“The AJN Book of the Year awards are always an exciting kick-off to the New Year, as the nursing industry eagerly awaits which titles and technologies will top the list. Wolters Kluwer takes immense pride in having our software solutions, titles and services being honored on this list,” said Julie Stegman, Vice President, Health Learning & Practice at Wolters Kluwer Health. “In multiple instances these award-winning offerings were created through key relationships with organizations like the National League for Nursing and Laerdal to bring trusted resources and expertise to the industry. Through these collaborations, we can execute on a shared vision of promoting excellence in nursing education and support the advancement of the nursing profession overall.”

First place winners

Digital Products/Medical-Surgical category: vrClinicals for Nursing – Wolters Kluwer and Laerdal Judges remarked: “The courses and assignments are easy for faculty to set up, and the ability to quickly toggle from educator view to student view and back is a great option. The virtual environment is easy to navigate, with clear and realistic visuals and scenarios. Notably, students get to see the impact of their decision-making when they see the patient in a second round.”

Nursing Education/Professional Development category: A Systematic Approach to Evaluation of Nursing Programs (co-published with the National League for Nursing) – edited by Marilyn H. Oermann What the judges had to say: “In today's healthcare landscape, the quality of nursing education is paramount, and this book offers a comprehensive guide to the evaluation of nursing programs—a topic of critical importance. What sets this text apart is its ability to simplify complex evaluation concepts. Marilyn H. Oermann adeptly takes the often-intimidating process of program evaluation and breaks it down into clear, comprehensible steps.”



Additional AJN Book of the Year winners

The American Journal of Nursing is one of the most well-regarded, peer-reviewed, and evidence-based, nursing journals in the world. AJN's mission is to promote excellence in nursing and health care through the dissemination of evidence-based, peer-reviewed clinical information and original research, discussion of relevant and controversial professional issues, adherence to the standards of journalistic integrity and excellence, and promotion of nursing perspectives to the health care community and the public.

