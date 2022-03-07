Newswise — Woods Hole, MA (March 7, 2022) – Colleen Hansel, senior scientist in the Marine Chemistry and Geochemistry Department at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), has been elected as a Fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology within the American Society of Microbiology (ASM). Sixty-five fellows from around the world, including Hansel, were inducted into the Class of 2022 for their records of scientific achievement and original contributions that have advanced microbiology.

“I am deeply honored to be elected an Academy Fellow,” said Hansel. “This recognition would not have been possible without all the students, postdocs, and colleagues that I have worked and collaborated with over the years and whose contributions were critical to our scientific research and discoveries. I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to dedicate my career to understanding the biogeochemical processes that control the health of our world and its inhabitants.”

Her lab’s work centers on various life forms, spanning from bacteria to corals, explores a variety of chemical elements and investigates diverse geochemical niches including coral reefs and the rock varnish on Mars.

Hansel’s integrative and innovative work has led to impactful discoveries that have shaped future exploration within the field of geomicrobiology and ecological chemistry. For example, her work brought to light the intimate coupling of microbiological and geochemical processes in the cycling and mineralization of elements, like iron and manganese, within various ecosystems. Over the years, her research has revealed the concept that biogeochemical cycles are oftentimes controlled by short-lived, reactive chemicals that are notoriously difficult to measure.

Her research has impacted future research directions and approaches within the scientific community by highlighting the need to look for indirect enzymatic and metabolic impacts on biogeochemical processes. Hansel’s work has unveiled the importance of hidden reactions that underscore and control larger biogeochemical cycles. She has dedicated her program to the scientific and professional development of the next generation of scientists over the years, including numerous undergraduate and graduate students, visiting scholars, and postdoctoral scientists.

Hansel earned her PhD in Biogeochemistry from Stanford University in 2004. She went on to become an assistant professor at Harvard University in 2007 before joining WHOI as an associate scientist in 2012. Looking back on her career thus far, she feels honored to be a female leader in a STEM field.

“As a first-generation college graduate, a mother of three children, and one of only four tenured women in the Marine Chemistry and Geochemistry Department at WHOI, I hope I can serve as a role model for younger generations. I am humbled to have also served on numerous panels over the years to share my experiences and advice in navigating a career in science as a woman,” said Hansel.

