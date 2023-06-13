Newswise — A team led by Yale School of Medicine researchers is shedding new light on immune system signaling. In a study led by Daniel Jane-Wit, researchers identified a previously unknown signaling complex, ZFYVE21-Rubicon-RNF34, which they say is responsible for activating the protein capsase-1, leading to the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines.The study has major implications for understanding of the immune system & provides a possible target for treatment of inflammatory diseases.