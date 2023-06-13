Research Alert

Newswise — A team led by Yale School of Medicine researchers is shedding new light on immune system signaling. In a study led by Daniel Jane-Wit, researchers identified a previously unknown signaling complex, ZFYVE21-Rubicon-RNF34, which they say is responsible for activating the protein capsase-1, leading to the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines.The study has major implications for understanding of the immune system & provides a possible target for treatment of inflammatory diseases.

Journal Link: Nature Communications, May-2023

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Nature Communications, May-2023

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Autoimmune Diseases Immunology Nature (journal)
KEYWORDS
Immune Response Cytokine Inflammation Immune System signaling complexes Inflammatory And Autoimmune Diseases
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You