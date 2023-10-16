Newswise — The 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) is happening in Anaheim, CA, November 9-13 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

The meeting will host allergists, pediatricians, researchers and other healthcare professionals from across the nation and around the world. Groundbreaking new studies – including late-breaking abstracts – will be unveiled that offer insights into treatment options for those who suffer from allergies and asthma.

Review the online educational program for some of the topics being presented. Advance media registration is now open through Friday, October 27. It is necessary to register for the meeting if you are attending in person, however, a media badge is only necessary if you are attending the meeting in person.

Our Livestream version of the meeting is available to media who cannot attend in person. You must register to access the Livestream version of the meeting. No Livestream registrations will be accepted after Wednesday, November 8 at 5:00 pm PT. Find out more about the Livestream Program here. Note there is no charge for registered journalists.

The meeting, “Embracing the Evolution of Patient Care” will feature more than 400 abstracts sharing cutting-edge studies presented and posted throughout the meeting. Abstracts will also include medically challenging cases, and late-breaking abstracts.

Presentation and research topics include:

New Frontiers in Mast Cell Disease and Anaphylaxis - An update on Alpha-gal Allergy

Food allergy and risk stratification – Is it alright to NOT prescribe epinephrine?

The future of biologics

Atopic dermatitis patient experience with discussing and addressing mental health concerns with allergists

Accuracy of ChatGPT for common allergy myths

Media who attend will have the opportunity to conduct one-on-one interviews with key allergists, spokespersons, and researchers. If you are unable to attend, we can set up remote interviews for you with researchers and presenters.

