Newswise — In this study of study of 385 patients ages 5 or older with a history of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), no serious adverse events were reported after COVID-19 vaccination. These findings suggest that the safety profile of COVID-19 vaccination administered at least 90 days following MIS-C diagnosis appears to be similar to that in the general population.

Authors: Matthew D. Elias, M.D., of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.