Georgia Tech Experts Offer Expertise on COVID-19

Media Advisory

July 23, 2021

WHAT: With some states, including Georgia, seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases it is important that people know that COVID is not over, and that vaccination remains a critical part of gaining full control. Georgia Tech has several experts available to speak to the science of vaccines, the risks of traveling as well as insight into the surging Delta variant.

AVAILABLE EXPERTS:

"The Delta variant brings the biggest risk for another surge in the U.S. We must stay vigilant and keep the vaccines going," says M.G. Finn, chair of Georgia Tech’s School of Chemistry and Biochemistry.

Will we need a booster shot? The information has been shifting. Philip Santangelo, who focuses on MRNA research, can help sort it out and speak how and why the vaccine has been so effective and its limitations.

Should you go to that big outdoor music festival? Just what are your risks? How can you make the best decisions to keep you and your family safe? With her focus on mathematical models of social networks and interpersonal relationships in geographic space, Clio Andris (https://planning.gatech.edu/people/clio-andris) can talk you through some of the current risks and talk about achieving the best outcomes for the community.

WHEN: The Georgia Tech media relations team will work to coordinate timely interviews upon request.