Coronavirus News Source

American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO)

In Show of COVID-19 Vaccine Confidence, 96% of America’s Ophthalmologists Already Vaccinated

16-Jun-2021 3:50 PM EDT, by American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO)
favorite_border

Newswise — A survey of U.S. members of the American Academy of Ophthalmology shows that more than 96 percent are fully vaccinated, while 78 percent said that 75 percent or more of their staff with patient contact are vaccinated. The Academy is calling on its members to continue to build confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and encourage people to get vaccinated, including their staff.

“As data and science-driven individuals, it’s not especially surprising that nearly all ophthalmologists are vaccinated,” said David W. Parke II, MD, Academy CEO. “The data is clear, the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. It’s also clear that getting as many Americans vaccinated as quickly as possible is the path out of this crisis. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated to reduce the risk of disease transmission and the emergence of new coronavirus variants.”

Of the 8,000 members surveyed, 871 completed the online questionnaire. The survey was conducted from May 14 through June 8 and has a confidence level of 95 percent +/- 3 percent.

Like physicians across the country, ophthalmologists have rolled up their sleeves because vaccinations are the best way to protect themselves, their families, and their patients. As we reach a pivotal moment in the pandemic, the Academy urges its members to follow Health and Human Service’s recommendations and encourage staff, patients, and neighbors to get vaccinated by July 4.

Here are a few ways the Academy is encouraging ophthalmologists to get involved:

  • Take the time to sit down with staff to answer their questions and concerns about the vaccine. Fear and misinformation are among the biggest drivers of vaccine hesitancy.
  • Take the time to talk to patients. Ophthalmologists have more opportunity to develop trust with their patients since they see them regularly to treat their chronic eye disease. This podcast from the Academy discusses how to have productive conversations with patients about vaccines.
  • Join the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s We Can Do This The campaign offers resources and toolkits for stakeholders to use to provide COVID-19 vaccine information to at-risk populations.  
  • The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is partnering with the We Can Do This campaign to offer several webinars to walk through each toolkit and its resources and train community organizations, local voices and trusted leaders to use the campaign tools for vaccine outreach efforts to diverse communities.

 

About the American Academy of Ophthalmology

The Academy is the world’s largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. A global community of 32,000 medical doctors, it protects sight and empowers lives by setting the standards for ophthalmic education and advocating for its patients and the public. The Academy innovates to advance the profession and to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality eye care. Through its EyeSmart® articles on AAO.org, the Academy provides the public with the most trusted information about eye health. For more information, visit aao.org

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Healthcare Public Health Vaccines Vision Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Ophthalmology COVID -19 Vaccine
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5922
Newswise: 269665_web.jpg
Released: 2-Jul-2021 3:30 PM EDT
Mefloquine: A promising drug 'soldier' in the battle against COVID-19
 Tokyo University of Science

Early 2020 saw the world break into what has been described as a "war-like situation": a pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the likes of which majority of the living generations across most of the planet have not ever seen.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Only 20 States Implemented Health Equity Committees to Assist with COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Planning
 University of Chicago Medical Center

A new study out of UChicago found that while 43 states (out of 51, including all 50 states and Washington, D.C.) created a committee to develop a vaccine distribution plan, only 20 plans mentioned using a health equity committee to assist with plan development.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 1:05 AM EDT
Healing from Post-Pandemic Trauma: Moving Forward After Lockdown
 University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

Dreams about unmasked crowds. Getting back to the routines of work, school or the everyday things we used to do. Shaking hands and hugging. Meeting without a computer screen separating the people in the conversation. Mourning the loss of lives.  Anxiety about re-entering society as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic is real.

Comment
Newswise: Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
Released: 1-Jul-2021 5:40 PM EDT
Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
 Rush University Medical Center

Rush system hospitals now have few or no patients with COVID-19 as vaccines’ impact increases.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 8-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 1-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 8-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT
Vaccines grown in eggs induce antibody response against an egg-associated glycan
 University of Chicago Medical Center

Researchers have found that viral vaccines grown in eggs, such as the H1N1 flu vaccine, produce an antibody response against a sugar molecule found in eggs, which could have implications for the effectiveness of these vaccines.

Comment
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT
The approved coronavirus vaccines do not contain metals and are not magnetic
 Newswise

All three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States are free from metals.

Comment
Newswise: Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
 La Jolla Institute for Immunology

Researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have found that T cells from people who have recovered from COVID-19 or received the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are still able to recognize several concerning SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Comment
Newswise: For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
 University of California San Diego Health

Researchers at UC San Diego Health have launched a pair of clinical trials to study the immune response of COVID-19 vaccinated transplant recipients of bone marrow and solid organs, such as the heart, lung, liver and kidney.

Comment
30-Jun-2021 5:20 PM EDT
COVID-19 Aggravates Antibiotic Misuse in India
 Washington University in St. Louis

Antibiotic sales soared during India’s first surge of COVID-19, suggesting that the drugs were inappropriately used to treat mild and moderate COVID-19 infections, according to research led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The excessive usage is especially concerning because antibiotic overuse increases the risk for drug-resistant infections — not just in India, but worldwide.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5922

close
1.28283