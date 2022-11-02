Newswise — When Paxlovid became available for wider use earlier this year, multiple reports of COVID rebound in patients who had taken the antiviral treatment soon followed, leading some doctors to reconsider prescribing it for lower-risk patients. However, a new study has found that COVID rebound can occur whether you take Paxlovid or not – suggesting that a recurrence of symptoms may instead be part of the natural trajectory of the disease.

