Coronavirus News Source

Regular monitoring may be only way to prevent large COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

New simulations suggest that waiting until a student tests positive is too late for prevention
1-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT, by PLOS
favorite_border

A new study examines factors that underlie COVID-19 outbreaks in schools and suggests that large outbreaks can only be prevented with regular monitoring of everyone in the school setting. Paul Tupper and Caroline Colijn of Simon Fraser University, Canada, present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS Computational Biology.

Data from around the world show highly varied outcomes for COVID-19 clusters in schools, with some settings having many large outbreaks and others having few serious problems. The factors underlying this variability have been unclear, as have the most effective strategies for preventing large outbreaks. 

To better understand COVID-19 dynamics at schools, Tupper and Colijn used a mathematical model to simulate disease spread in the classroom. The simulations incorporated two factors that could affect outbreak severity: differences between infected individuals in how easily they can transmit the disease to others, and differences in transmission rates for different environments and activities.

The simulations showed that, in a classroom with 25 students, anywhere from 0 to 20 students might be infected after exposure, depending on even small adjustments to transmission rates for infected individuals or environments. 

The researchers then simulated the effects of different protocols to prevent large clusters. They found that, in scenarios with high transmission rates, preventive actions (such as closing down a whole class) that only took effect after a student developed symptoms and tested positive were too slow to prevent large outbreaks. In fact, large clusters could only be prevented with regular monitoring of everyone in the setting, for example with pooled rapid testing on site.

 

“We found that waiting until a student develops symptoms and tests positive is too slow a response, even though this was the method used in many jurisdictions to prevent COVID-19 transmission,” Tupper says. “Screening students without symptoms works quite well in our model and could also be applied in workplaces or shared living accommodations.”

The scientists plan to incorporate additional data and expand their model to explore the best strategies to prevent spread after a case is detected, both in classrooms and other settings.

 

############

 

In your coverage please use this URL to provide access to the freely available article in PLOS Computational Biology:

https://journals.plos.org/ploscompbiol/article?id=10.1371/journal.pcbi.1009120

Press-only preview: https://plos.io/pcbi-1009120

Citation: Tupper P, Colijn C (2021) COVID-19 in schools: Mitigating classroom clusters in the context of variable transmission. PLoS Comput Biol 17(7): e1009120. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pcbi.1009120

 

Image Caption: Depiction of classroom transmission. The classroom has five groups of students who are considered close contacts. The index case (dark red) attends a class in which all other students are susceptible. The index case may infect some other students directly (medium red), and they may go on to infect others (pale red). Transmission can occur within groups and between groups (at a lower rate).

Image Credit: Paul Tupper (CC BY 4.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

 

Funding: PT was supported by a Natural Science and Engineering Research Council (Canada) Discovery Grant, RGPIN-2019-06911 https://www.nserc-crsng.gc.ca/index_eng.asp They did not play any role in the study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript. CC was supported by a Genome BC grant, COV-142. https://www.genomebc.ca/ They did not play any role in the study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript.

 

Competing interests: The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

PLOS Computational Biology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
Education Infectious Diseases Public Health Coronavirus PLOS Staff Picks All Journal News
KEYWORDS
covid 19 and schools
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5960
Released: 12-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT
New Study May Offer Treatment Guidance for MIS-C
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Children and adolescents with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) who are treated initially with intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) and glucocorticoids have reduced risk for serious short-term outcomes, including cardiovascular dysfunction, than those who receive an initial treatment of IVIG alone, a new study finds.

Comment
8-Jul-2021 7:00 PM EDT
Bioethics and Policy Researchers: States Should Authorize Minors to Consent to COVID-19 Vaccination Without Parental Permission
 Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Comment
Released: 12-Jul-2021 10:30 AM EDT
A Third of Teens, Young Adults Reported Worsening Mental Health During Pandemic
 Ohio State University

As typical social and academic interaction screeched to a halt last year, many young people began experiencing declines in mental health, a problem that appeared to be worse for those whose connections to family and friends weren’t as tight, a new study has found.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 13-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 9-Jul-2021 3:10 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 13-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 9-Jul-2021 2:35 PM EDT
Inhaled COVID-19 Vaccine Prevents Disease and Transmission in Animals
 University of Iowa (Main Campus)

In a new study assessing the potential of a single-dose, intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, a team from the University of Iowa and the University of Georgia found that the vaccine fully protects mice against lethal COVID-19 infection.

Comment
Released: 9-Jul-2021 1:45 PM EDT
Regular rapid testing detects COVID-19 soon enough to stop transmission in schools
 Simon Fraser University

Proactive, frequent rapid testing of all students for COVID-19 is more effective at preventing large transmission clusters in schools than measures that are only initiated when someone develops symptoms and then tests positive, Simon Fraser University researchers have found.

Comment
Released: 9-Jul-2021 12:45 PM EDT
University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy Professor and Associate Dean Frank Romanelli is available via Zoom this afternoon (July 9) to speak about Pfizer Booster to fight Delta Variant
 University of Kentucky

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 6:10 PM EDT
Increased Physical Contact Does Not Infer Stronger Social Support, Data Indicates
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

While Americans try to get back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the country for more than a year, a new study found that unemployed, less educated and lower socioeconomic individuals don’t have the support of family and friends that they need to fully recover.

Comment
Newswise: Regular monitoring may be only way to prevent large COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
1-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT
Regular monitoring may be only way to prevent large COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
 PLOS

New simulations suggest that waiting until a student tests positive is too late for prevention

Comment
Newswise: Loyola Medicine Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for All Employees
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Loyola Medicine Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for All Employees
 Loyola Medicine

Loyola Medicine and Trinity Health today announced the national health system will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in its health care facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19, effective immediately. This includes 9,523 employees and 2,200 physicians at Loyola Medicine's three-hospital regional system.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5960

close
1.15381