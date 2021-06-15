@UBuffalo Biochemist @SurteesJennifer Warns That The Delta Variant Is Particularly An Issue For Those Individuals Who Are Not Vaccinated or Are Under Vaccinated (i.e. 1 shot).

Expert: Jennifer Surtees, PhD, associate professor of biochemistry in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo. Surtees and her colleagues at UB’s New York State Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences have been conducting the only genomic sequencing of COVID-19 samples in Western New York.

"The highly transmissible delta variant is a real concern. This is particularly an issue for those individuals who are not vaccinated or are under vaccinated (i.e. 1 shot). These people, including children, are really at risk as this variant circulates. This makes me concerned about schools in particular. We've already seen an increase in cases among children - they are the big unvaccinated pool. The delta variant could exacerbate this."

http://medicine.buffalo.edu/faculty/profile.html?ubit=jsurtees