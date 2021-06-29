Coronavirus News Source

University of California San Diego Health

UC San Diego Health Adopts SMART Health Card for Digital Vaccine Records

First U.S. health system to offer direct online access to secure, verifiable vaccination documentation
29-Jun-2021 6:05 PM EDT, by University of California San Diego Health contact patient services
favorite_border

Newswise — UC San Diego Health is now offering a verifiable digital vaccine record to its patients who have or will receive a COVID-19 vaccine. These secure online records, otherwise known as a SMART health card, can be accessed directly from the MyUCSDChart patient portal.

“The SMART Health Card offers those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine or tests from UC San Diego Health an easy way to digitally share their health documentation,” said Christopher Longhurst, MD, chief information officer at UC San Diego Health. “As an alternative to the paper card, the SMART Health Card cannot be lost or damaged. It is secure and protects the privacy of patient information.”

UC San Diego Health is the first health system in the U.S. to adopt the SMART Health Card for direct patient access. Patients and employees of UC San Diego Health have access to the new verification system as well as members of the public who utilized a UC San Diego vaccination or testing station and who signed up for a MyUCSDChart account.

The information contained in the digital vaccine record follows all HIPAA privacy guidelines. Patients can use the digital vaccine record for medical purposes or to verify their vaccination status to safely return to work, school and travel.

“The SMART Health Card is the same specification used by the State of California and will work in concert with the state’s system,” said Longhurst. “This system is also being used by a large number of organizations across the U.S. and is rapidly becoming the standard for digitally verifiable vaccine records.”

The digital vaccine record was designed through a collaboration with VCI, a coalition of public and private organizations working to standardize digital verification of clinical information.

Through the MyUCSDChart portal, patients can either generate a QR code for vaccines and COVID test results or download a PDF record of vaccine doses that can be securely and privately shared with outside entities if a patient chooses.

UC San Diego Health patients can learn more about access their digital vaccine record through MyUCSDChart by visiting health.ucsd.edu/coronavirus/Pages/vaccine.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: UC San Diego Health Adopts SMART Health Card for Digital Vaccine Records

Credit: UC San Diego Health Sciences

Caption: UC San Diego Health now offers a verifiable digital vaccine record to its patients.

Newswise: UC San Diego Health Adopts SMART Health Card for Digital Vaccine Records

Credit: UC San Diego Health Sciences

Caption: Individuals can access their digital vaccine record by logging onto MyUCSDChart or through the the MyUCSDHealth app.

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Announcement
SECTION
CHANNELS
Healthcare Public Health Technology Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Infectious Disease COVID-19 Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Vaccination Campaigns COVID vaccines SMART health card Pandemic Public Health Electronic Health Records EHR digital vaccination records
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5922
Newswise: 269665_web.jpg
Released: 2-Jul-2021 3:30 PM EDT
Mefloquine: A promising drug 'soldier' in the battle against COVID-19
 Tokyo University of Science

Early 2020 saw the world break into what has been described as a "war-like situation": a pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the likes of which majority of the living generations across most of the planet have not ever seen.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Only 20 States Implemented Health Equity Committees to Assist with COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Planning
 University of Chicago Medical Center

A new study out of UChicago found that while 43 states (out of 51, including all 50 states and Washington, D.C.) created a committee to develop a vaccine distribution plan, only 20 plans mentioned using a health equity committee to assist with plan development.

Comment
Released: 2-Jul-2021 1:05 AM EDT
Healing from Post-Pandemic Trauma: Moving Forward After Lockdown
 University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

Dreams about unmasked crowds. Getting back to the routines of work, school or the everyday things we used to do. Shaking hands and hugging. Meeting without a computer screen separating the people in the conversation. Mourning the loss of lives.  Anxiety about re-entering society as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic is real.

Comment
Newswise: Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
Released: 1-Jul-2021 5:40 PM EDT
Rush System Nears Zero Patients Hospitalized for COVID-19
 Rush University Medical Center

Rush system hospitals now have few or no patients with COVID-19 as vaccines’ impact increases.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 8-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT Released to reporters: 1-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 8-Jul-2021 2:00 PM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT
Vaccines grown in eggs induce antibody response against an egg-associated glycan
 University of Chicago Medical Center

Researchers have found that viral vaccines grown in eggs, such as the H1N1 flu vaccine, produce an antibody response against a sugar molecule found in eggs, which could have implications for the effectiveness of these vaccines.

Comment
Released: 1-Jul-2021 3:05 PM EDT
The approved coronavirus vaccines do not contain metals and are not magnetic
 Newswise

All three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States are free from metals.

Comment
Newswise: Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to fight SARS-CoV-2 variants
 La Jolla Institute for Immunology

Researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have found that T cells from people who have recovered from COVID-19 or received the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are still able to recognize several concerning SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Comment
Newswise: For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:40 PM EDT
For Transplant Patients, COVID-19 Vaccination Presents a Different Uncertainty
 University of California San Diego Health

Researchers at UC San Diego Health have launched a pair of clinical trials to study the immune response of COVID-19 vaccinated transplant recipients of bone marrow and solid organs, such as the heart, lung, liver and kidney.

Comment
30-Jun-2021 5:20 PM EDT
COVID-19 Aggravates Antibiotic Misuse in India
 Washington University in St. Louis

Antibiotic sales soared during India’s first surge of COVID-19, suggesting that the drugs were inappropriately used to treat mild and moderate COVID-19 infections, according to research led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The excessive usage is especially concerning because antibiotic overuse increases the risk for drug-resistant infections — not just in India, but worldwide.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5922

close
1.35186