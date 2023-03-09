Newswise — The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology today announced its 2023 class of fellows. The honorific program recognizes scientists who have made outstanding contributions to the field through their research, teaching, mentoring or other forms of service.
The society will recognize the 20 new fellows at its annual meeting, Discover BMB, later this month in Seattle. The presentation will be part of the society's presidential address and business meeting scheduled for Saturday, March 25.
“This group truly represents members who have provided exceptional commitment to our society through their service as well as outstanding contributions to advance the molecular life sciences,” said Judith Bond, chair of the fellows subcommittee. “They reflect the breadth and diversity of our members as researchers, educators, mentors and/or advocates of our profession. It is an honor to have these individuals represent ASBMB, and we look forward to seeing them continue to serve as role models and mentors to aspiring scientists.”
The fellows are:
- Charles Brenner, City of Hope
- Craig Cameron, University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Gregory Gatto, GSK
- James Ntambi, University of Wisconsin–Madison
- Judith Storch, Rutgers University
- Kelly Ten Hagen, National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, National Institutes of Health
- Marilee Benore, University of Michigan–Dearborn
- Mark Lemmon, Yale University
- Melissa Starovasnik, formerly of Genentech
- Michael Pikaart, Hope College
- Norma Allewell, University of Maryland
- Pamela Mertz, St. Mary's College of Maryland
- Phillip Ortiz, State University of New York
- Robert Haltiwanger, University of Georgia
- Sonia Flores, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
- Susan Baserga, Yale School of Medicine
- Susan Forsburg, University of Southern California
- Susan Marqusee, University of California, Berkeley
- Thomas Baldwin, University of California, Riverside
- William Smith, University of Michigan Medical School