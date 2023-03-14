Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society supports a new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rule which includes provisions to regulate several per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)—including PFOA and PFOS—found in our drinking water.



The proposed regulation sets an aggressive limit for these PFAS and their mixtures and acknowledges effects at extremely low levels by proposing a health based Maximum Contaminant Level Goal (MCGL) of zero. This is the first time the government has regulated a new chemical in drinking water in more than 30 years.



The new rule would require major water treatment upgrades at utilities across the country.



PFAS are manmade chemicals used as oil and water repellents and coatings for common products including cookware, carpets and textiles. PFAS chemicals can contaminate drinking water supplies near facilities where the chemicals are used.



These endocrine-disrupting chemicals do not break down when they are released into the environment, and they continue to accumulate over time. They pose health dangers at incredibly low levels and have been linked to endocrine disorders such as cancer, thyroid disruption and reproductive difficulties.



While this rule makes important progress towards reducing PFAS in drinking water to improve public health, continued vigilance and a more comprehensive class-based approach will remain necessary as PFAS comprise a large and complex class of chemicals.



