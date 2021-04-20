Arlington, VA USA

House Reintroduces Bill to Modernize Medicare’s Chiropractic Coverage

The Chiropractic Coverage Modernization Act (H.R. 2654), introduced April 19 in the U.S. House of Representatives, would increase Medicare coverage of services provided by doctors of chiropractic within the full extent of their state licensure,...
American Chiropractic Association Elects New Leadership

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) installed a new leadership team on Feb. 5 during its annual meeting. Michele Maiers, DC, MPH, PHD, of Minneapolis, Minn., is the first woman elected as ACA president in the association's 58-year history.
ACA Encouraged by Expansion of Chiropractic Services to Military Exchanges

The American Chiropractic Association is encouraged by news that the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) will offer chiropractic services at six U.S. locations beginning this year. The development could signal positive changes to come in...
American Chiropractic Association Endorses Five Vera Bradley Backpacks

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) has endorsed five backpacks from Vera Bradley, a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand. The brand’s Campus Backpack®, XL Campus Backpack®, XL Journey Backpack®, ReActive...
ACA Applauds Signing of Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act

ACA applauds Congress for passing legislation that will promote fair competition in health insurance markets with the removal of a 75-year-old exemption that allowed these companies to avoid federal antitrust laws.
American Chiropractic Association Convenes Diversity Forum

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) convened a leadership roundtable this month to explore issues related to equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) in chiropractic.
Get ‘Active and Adaptive’ During National Chiropractic Health Month in October

During National Chiropractic Health Month (NCHM) this October, the American Chiropractic Association (ACA) and chiropractors nationwide will encourage the public to get “active and adaptive” to maintain their musculoskeletal health and function...
Expert Available to Speak About Work-From-Home Injuries; October is National Chiropractic Health Month

Experts Available to Talk About Role of Chiropractic Care in Baseball, Professional Sports

Don't Trip Past the Finish Line: Avoid Injuries in Your Next Race

It’s that time of year when weekend warriors are training for their next big race—whether that be a 5k, half marathon or full marathon. Many runners feel invincible, thinking they’ll be free from injuries or power through the pain, but in...
Expert Available to Discuss How White House Plan Could Impact Back Pain Patients Trying to Avoid Opioids

Leaf Raking: Avoid Pain and Injury This Fall with These Tips

Protect Student Athletes from Sports Injuries This Fall

ACA offers sports injury prevention tips for the student athlete
Questions You Should Ask Your Chiropractor: Expert Available

Don’t Putt Your Way to Back Pain This Summer

Warm weather and golfing go hand in hand. This summer, the American Chiropractic Association offers back injury prevention tips for the avid golfer
About

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) is the largest professional chiropractic organization in the United States. ACA attracts the most principled and accomplished chiropractors, who understand that it takes more to be called an ACA chiropractor. We are leading our profession in the most constructive and far-reaching ways -- by working hand in hand with other health care professionals, by lobbying for pro-chiropractic legislation and policies, by supporting meaningful research and by using that research to inform our treatment practices. We also provide professional and educational opportunities for all our members and are committed to being a positive and unifying force for the practice of modern chiropractic. To learn more, visit www.acatoday.org.

Contacts

Annette Bernat
Vice President, Communications

 abernat@acatoday.org

703-812-0226

Sienna Shoup
Associate, Branding & Communications

 sshoup@acatoday.org

703-812-0221
