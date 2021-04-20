The Chiropractic Coverage Modernization Act (H.R. 2654), introduced April 19 in the U.S. House of Representatives, would increase Medicare coverage of services provided by doctors of chiropractic within the full extent of their state licensure,...

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) installed a new leadership team on Feb. 5 during its annual meeting. Michele Maiers, DC, MPH, PHD, of Minneapolis, Minn., is the first woman elected as ACA president in the association's 58-year history.

The American Chiropractic Association is encouraged by news that the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) will offer chiropractic services at six U.S. locations beginning this year. The development could signal positive changes to come in...

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) has endorsed five backpacks from Vera Bradley, a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand. The brand’s Campus Backpack®, XL Campus Backpack®, XL Journey Backpack®, ReActive...

ACA applauds Congress for passing legislation that will promote fair competition in health insurance markets with the removal of a 75-year-old exemption that allowed these companies to avoid federal antitrust laws.

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) convened a leadership roundtable this month to explore issues related to equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) in chiropractic.

During National Chiropractic Health Month (NCHM) this October, the American Chiropractic Association (ACA) and chiropractors nationwide will encourage the public to get “active and adaptive” to maintain their musculoskeletal health and function...

