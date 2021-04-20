Our News on Newswise
House Reintroduces Bill to Modernize Medicare’s Chiropractic Coverage
The Chiropractic Coverage Modernization Act (H.R. 2654), introduced April 19 in the U.S. House of Representatives, would increase Medicare coverage of services provided by doctors of chiropractic within the full extent of their state licensure,...
20-Apr-2021 3:10 PM EDT
American Chiropractic Association Elects New Leadership
The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) installed a new leadership team on Feb. 5 during its annual meeting. Michele Maiers, DC, MPH, PHD, of Minneapolis, Minn., is the first woman elected as ACA president in the association's 58-year history.
17-Feb-2021 1:05 PM EST
ACA Encouraged by Expansion of Chiropractic Services to Military Exchanges
The American Chiropractic Association is encouraged by news that the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) will offer chiropractic services at six U.S. locations beginning this year. The development could signal positive changes to come in...
12-Feb-2021 11:10 AM EST
American Chiropractic Association Endorses Five Vera Bradley Backpacks
The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) has endorsed five backpacks from Vera Bradley, a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand. The brand’s Campus Backpack®, XL Campus Backpack®, XL Journey Backpack®, ReActive...
4-Feb-2021 3:40 PM EST
ACA Applauds Signing of Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act
ACA applauds Congress for passing legislation that will promote fair competition in health insurance markets with the removal of a 75-year-old exemption that allowed these companies to avoid federal antitrust laws.
20-Jan-2021 11:35 AM EST
American Chiropractic Association Convenes Diversity Forum
The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) convened a leadership roundtable this month to explore issues related to equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) in chiropractic.
21-Dec-2020 12:50 PM EST
Get ‘Active and Adaptive’ During National Chiropractic Health Month in October
During National Chiropractic Health Month (NCHM) this October, the American Chiropractic Association (ACA) and chiropractors nationwide will encourage the public to get “active and adaptive” to maintain their musculoskeletal health and function...
9-Sep-2020 2:05 PM EDT
Expert Available to Speak About Work-From-Home Injuries; October is National Chiropractic Health Month
1-Oct-2020 2:35 PM EDT
Experts Available to Talk About Role of Chiropractic Care in Baseball, Professional Sports
31-Oct-2019 10:05 AM EDT
Don't Trip Past the Finish Line: Avoid Injuries in Your Next Race
It’s that time of year when weekend warriors are training for their next big race—whether that be a 5k, half marathon or full marathon. Many runners feel invincible, thinking they’ll be free from injuries or power through the pain, but in...
1-Nov-2017 4:05 PM EDT
Expert Available to Discuss How White House Plan Could Impact Back Pain Patients Trying to Avoid Opioids
23-Oct-2017 9:00 AM EDT
Leaf Raking: Avoid Pain and Injury This Fall with These Tips
4-Oct-2017 3:05 PM EDT
Protect Student Athletes from Sports Injuries This Fall
ACA offers sports injury prevention tips for the student athlete
11-Sep-2017 9:50 AM EDT
Questions You Should Ask Your Chiropractor: Expert Available
15-Aug-2017 11:05 AM EDT
Don’t Putt Your Way to Back Pain This Summer
Warm weather and golfing go hand in hand. This summer, the American Chiropractic Association offers back injury prevention tips for the avid golfer
26-Jun-2017 10:45 AM EDT