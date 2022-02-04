The February issue of AJG includes new ACG Clinical Guidelines on acute-on-chronic liver failure, the College’s first set of guidelines on a condition that is emerging as a major cause of mortality among patients with cirrhosis and CLD.

The American College of Gastroenterology has just released new clinical guidelines on Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure, an emerging major cause of mortality. The ACG Media Team can connect you with the authors or outside experts who can comment on the...

The January issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology includes updated ACG Clinical Guidelines on the diagnosis and management of GERD, as well as updated guidelines on the age to start and stop colorectal cancer screening from the U.S. MSTF...

The December issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology is the final issue published under the leadership of Co-Editors-in-Chief Brian E. Lacy, MD, PhD, FACG, and Brennan M.R. Spiegel, MD, MSHS, FACG.

The November issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology features several articles examining the association between common conditions or treatments and the risk for disease development, including a study on the association between higher body...

Samir A. Shah, MD, FACG, was elected by the membership as the 2021-2022 President of the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), a national medical organization representing more than 16,000 clinical gastroenterologists and other specialists in...

The featured lectures at the 2021 ACG Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course showcase innovative and challenging issues in clinical gastroenterology. This year’s lectures include a special Keynote Address delivered by Dr. Thomas...

