Sleep Position and Reflux, New Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Guidelines Highlighted in February Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology
The February issue of AJG includes new ACG Clinical Guidelines on acute-on-chronic liver failure, the College’s first set of guidelines on a condition that is emerging as a major cause of mortality among patients with cirrhosis and CLD.
4-Feb-2022 9:00 AM EST
New Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Guidelines from the American College of Gastroenterology
The American College of Gastroenterology has just released new clinical guidelines on Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure, an emerging major cause of mortality. The ACG Media Team can connect you with the authors or outside experts who can comment on the...
11-Jan-2022 1:05 PM EST
January Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Features Updated ACG Clinical Guidelines on Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease
The January issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology includes updated ACG Clinical Guidelines on the diagnosis and management of GERD, as well as updated guidelines on the age to start and stop colorectal cancer screening from the U.S. MSTF...
5-Jan-2022 9:00 AM EST
December Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Publishes Last Articles Under Current Co-Editors-in-Chief
The December issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology is the final issue published under the leadership of Co-Editors-in-Chief Brian E. Lacy, MD, PhD, FACG, and Brennan M.R. Spiegel, MD, MSHS, FACG.
3-Dec-2021 8:00 AM EST
Updated GERD Guidelines from The American College of Gastroenterology
29-Nov-2021 9:00 AM EST
November Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Discusses Association Between BMI and Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer Risk, PPIs and All-Cause Mortality
The November issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology features several articles examining the association between common conditions or treatments and the risk for disease development, including a study on the association between higher body...
10-Nov-2021 11:35 AM EST
Dr. Samir A. Shah Elected President of the American College of Gastroenterology
Samir A. Shah, MD, FACG, was elected by the membership as the 2021-2022 President of the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), a national medical organization representing more than 16,000 clinical gastroenterologists and other specialists in...
20-Oct-2021 9:00 AM EDT
MEDIA ADVISORY: Featured Lectures at the 2021 ACG Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course
The featured lectures at the 2021 ACG Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course showcase innovative and challenging issues in clinical gastroenterology. This year’s lectures include a special Keynote Address delivered by Dr. Thomas...
20-Oct-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Ciarán P. Kelly, MD, FACG, Available to Discuss Celiac Disease: Myths and Mysteries
Ciarán P. Kelly, MD, FACG, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, is available to discuss Celiac Disease: Myths and Mysteries, topic of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Lecture
23-Oct-2019 7:00 AM EDT
Lynch Syndrome Awareness Day Brings Attention to Hereditary Colorectal Cancer Syndromes
Cancer prevention advocates and researchers have designated March 22nd as National Lynch Syndrome Awareness Day. Carol A. Burke, MD, FACG, President of the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), a gastroenterologist specializing in hereditary...
21-Mar-2017 11:45 AM EDT
Food as a Key Management Strategy for Functional Gastrointestinal Symptoms?
Professor Peter Gibson, MD, Monash University, Victoria, Australia who is presenting this year’s The American Journal of Gastroenterology lecture, will address how food components can induce or trigger functional gut symptoms, and how food choice...
27-Oct-2011 1:10 PM EDT
The Right Colorectal Cancer Test for the Right Patient
Experts available to explain screening options for March Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
2-Mar-2010 10:20 AM EST