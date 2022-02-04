Bethesda, MD USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: 61fc8b3e60ee2_AJG Schuitenmaker Associations Between Sleep Position and GERD.png

Sleep Position and Reflux, New Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Guidelines Highlighted in February Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology

The February issue of AJG includes new ACG Clinical Guidelines on acute-on-chronic liver failure, the College’s first set of guidelines on a condition that is emerging as a major cause of mortality among patients with cirrhosis and CLD.
4-Feb-2022 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

New Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure Guidelines from the American College of Gastroenterology

The American College of Gastroenterology has just released new clinical guidelines on Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure, an emerging major cause of mortality. The ACG Media Team can connect you with the authors or outside experts who can comment on the...
11-Jan-2022 1:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 61d4dc1d7a9cf_ajg_2022_january_cover.jpeg

January Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Features Updated ACG Clinical Guidelines on Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

The January issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology includes updated ACG Clinical Guidelines on the diagnosis and management of GERD, as well as updated guidelines on the age to start and stop colorectal cancer screening from the U.S. MSTF...
5-Jan-2022 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: images.jpg

December Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Publishes Last Articles Under Current Co-Editors-in-Chief

The December issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology is the final issue published under the leadership of Co-Editors-in-Chief Brian E. Lacy, MD, PhD, FACG, and Brennan M.R. Spiegel, MD, MSHS, FACG.
3-Dec-2021 8:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Updated GERD Guidelines from The American College of Gastroenterology


29-Nov-2021 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 95cfefcf2aabf2f0bde587974eb429be.jpg

November Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Discusses Association Between BMI and Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer Risk, PPIs and All-Cause Mortality

The November issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology features several articles examining the association between common conditions or treatments and the risk for disease development, including a study on the association between higher body...
10-Nov-2021 11:35 AM EST Add to Favorites

Dr. Samir A. Shah Elected President of the American College of Gastroenterology

Samir A. Shah, MD, FACG, was elected by the membership as the 2021-2022 President of the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), a national medical organization representing more than 16,000 clinical gastroenterologists and other specialists in...
20-Oct-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites

MEDIA ADVISORY: Featured Lectures at the 2021 ACG Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course

The featured lectures at the 2021 ACG Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course showcase innovative and challenging issues in clinical gastroenterology. This year’s lectures include a special Keynote Address delivered by Dr. Thomas...
20-Oct-2021 9:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Ciarán P. Kelly, MD, FACG, Available to Discuss Celiac Disease: Myths and Mysteries

Ciarán P. Kelly, MD, FACG, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, is available to discuss Celiac Disease: Myths and Mysteries, topic of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Lecture
23-Oct-2019 7:00 AM EDT

Newswise: BurkeCarolPresidentPhoto2016.jpg

Lynch Syndrome Awareness Day Brings Attention to Hereditary Colorectal Cancer Syndromes

Cancer prevention advocates and researchers have designated March 22nd as National Lynch Syndrome Awareness Day. Carol A. Burke, MD, FACG, President of the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), a gastroenterologist specializing in hereditary...
21-Mar-2017 11:45 AM EDT

Food as a Key Management Strategy for Functional Gastrointestinal Symptoms?

Professor Peter Gibson, MD, Monash University, Victoria, Australia who is presenting this year’s The American Journal of Gastroenterology lecture, will address how food components can induce or trigger functional gut symptoms, and how food choice...
27-Oct-2011 1:10 PM EDT

The Right Colorectal Cancer Test for the Right Patient

Experts available to explain screening options for March Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
2-Mar-2010 10:20 AM EST

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The mission of the College, founded in 1932, is to advance world-class care for patients with gastrointestinal disorders through excellence, innovation, and advocacy in the areas of scientific investigation, education, prevention, and treatment.

More than 15,000 physicians from 86 countries are members of the ACG. Through annual scientific meetings, the American Journal of Gastroenterology, Clinical & Translational Gastroenterology, and the ACG Case Reports Journal, as well as regional postgraduate training courses and research grants, the ACG provides its members with the most accurate and up-to-date scientific information on digestive health and the etiology, symptomatology, and treatment of GI disorders.

ACG's advocacy in the public policy arenas and the work of the ACG's 24 committees have made tremendous strides with many premiere accomplishments to improve the future of clinical gastroenterology and the quality of care available to patients with GI conditions and diseases today. The information exchange and training acquired through College membership provide physicians with the knowledge necessary to offer the most effective patient care and to meet the challenges of today's changing health care system.

Contacts

Becky Abel
Manager, Communications and Member Publications

 babel@gi.org

(301) 263-9000

Anne-Louise Oliphant
Vice President, Communications

 aoliphant@gi.org

301-263-9000
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.47988