Our News on Newswise
Protein Deficiency Impairs Muscle Clock, Mitochondrial Function in Muscular Dystrophy
2-Jul-2021 11:25 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Fat Tissue Protein Signaling May Lead to Treatment to Improve Heart Health in People Who Can’t Exercise
2-Jul-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
New Brain-gut Signaling Role May Point to Targeted Treatment for Visceral Pain
2-Jul-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Researchers Explore Potential Platform to ID Patient-specific Therapies for Cystic Fibrosis
2-Jul-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Reduced Expression of Dual Oxidase 1 Enzyme May Contribute to Age-related Emphysema
2-Jul-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Engineered Neural Networks Help ID Responses Associated with Abnormalities in Parkinson’s Disease
2-Jul-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Kidney Injury Increases Oxidative Stress, Depletes Energy Production in Lungs
2-Jul-2021 8:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Even Elite Athletes Sometimes Need a Break
New research finds elite athletes have temporary mitochondrial impairment after intense workouts, suggesting they may need to be mindful about overtraining. The study is published ahead of print in the Journal of Applied Physiology.
24-Jun-2021 7:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
The Cost of Getting Old: Mitigating the Physical and Financial Challenges of Aging
15-Jun-2021 7:00 AM EDT
Lack of Black and Hispanic Patients Could Jeopardize COVID-19 Vaccine
3-Sep-2020 9:00 AM EDT
Mouthwash should be evaluated for its ability to inactivate coronavirus
13-May-2020 7:45 AM EDT
Respiratory Experts Find Clues on Risk Factors for COVID-19 Susceptibility
20-Apr-2020 12:25 PM EDTSee All Experts