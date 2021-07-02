Rockville, MD USA

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

About the American Physiological Society
Physiology is the study of how molecules, cells, tissues and organs function in health and disease. Established in 1887, the American Physiological Society (APS) was the first U.S. society in the biomedical sciences field. The Society represents 9,000 members and publishes 16 peer-reviewed journals with a worldwide readership.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Mario Boone
Media Relations Specialist

 mboone@physiology.org

240.858.9027

Stacy Brooks
Director, Communications and Social Media

 sbrooks@the-aps.org

301-634-7209

Gale Desouza
Accountant

 payables@physiology.org

301.634.7204

Claire Edwards
Science Policy and Web Content Specialist

 CEdwards@physiology.org

Erica Roth
Communications Manager

 eroth@the-aps.org

301-634-7253
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
1.1851