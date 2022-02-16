Our News on Newswise
Save the Date! Cover ATS 2022 in San Francisco!
After two years of virtual conferences, the ATS 2022 International Conference will be live and in-person. San Francisco will play host to the largest gathering of scientists and clinicians in pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine.
16-Feb-2022
Sleep Apnea in Pregnancy Associated with Increased Post-Delivery Risk of Metabolic Syndrome, Hypertension
In a new study published online in the American Thoracic Society’s American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, researchers examined whether sleep disordered breathing (primarily obstructive sleep apnea) during pregnancy and in the...
8-Feb-2022
Leading Lung Health Groups Sponsor Harold Amos Scholar to Improve Diversity in Respiratory Care
The American Thoracic Society, the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) and the American Lung Association are pleased to announce that they are partnering to sponsor a scholar in pulmonary and critical care medicine in the prestigious Harold...
2-Feb-2022
EPA Reverses Trump-Era Ruling: A Step Towards Cleaner Air and Less Mercury Pollution
Jan. 31, 2022 – Today, the Environmental Protection Agency took an important step towards reducing mercury and other toxic air pollutants in America’s air. The EPA released a proposed ruling stating that it is “necessary and appropriate”...
31-Jan-2022
Leading Medical Organizations, Public Health Leaders Urge US Supreme Court to Affirm EPA’s Authority to Respond to Climate Crisis
New York, NY – Jan. 26, 2022 –This week, 17 leading medical organizations and U.S. public health leaders submitted an amicus brief to the US Supreme Court in the case West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, urging the justices to...
26-Jan-2022
Global Lung Health Organizations Partner for Inaugural World Bronchiectasis Day
Global lung health organizations from the United States, Europe, Australia, and Asia join together to announce the declaration of World Bronchiectasis Day on July 1, 2022, to raise awareness of bronchiectasis and its increased prevalence in many...
24-Jan-2022
Joint Statement On the Implications of Philip Morris International’s Acquisition of Vectura
As health care organizations focused on respiratory health, our missions demand that we actively address those actions which could contribute to an increase in lung disease and risk to individual and community health. We collectively objected to and...
18-Jan-2022
Meeting ATS-Recommended Air Quality Standards Would Save Thousands of Lives
A paper published online in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society presents research discussing how new air quality standards recommended by the American Thoracic Society have the potential to prevent more illness and death than standards...
13-Jan-2022
Dr. Shazia Jamil Says COVID-19 Booster Shots Make Sense in Older Individuals, Immunocompromised Individuals and in Health Care Workers.
20-Sep-2021
Dr. Louella Amos Calls Philip Morris International's Acquisition of Vectura Hypocritical
22-Jul-2021
@POTUS decision comes at a time when we are bracing for a particularly challenging #wildfire season: Dr. Mary Rice. @atscommunity
22-Apr-2021
Dr. Justin Ortiz Available to Comment on COVID-19 Vaccines
29-Jan-2021
Dr. Gerard Criner available to discuss #monoclonal #antibodies for mild to moderate #covid19.
25-Jan-2021
What does the @FDA approval of #remdesivir really mean for patients with #covid and the doctors who treat them? @atscommunity
26-Oct-2020
I'm a public health physician and scientist and I'm blocking the path of an oil pipeline to protect health
As a doctor, I didn't expect to find myself living in a tree at the age of 63, but here I am: 82 feet (25 meters) off the ground in a lovely grove of old cotton wood trees trying to stop construction on an oil pipeline.
7-Aug-2020
Dr. Gabriel Lockhart of @NJHealth Available for Interviews on #covid19 Vaccine Distribution and Allocation of Scarce Resources.
6-Aug-2020
