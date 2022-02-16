New York, NY USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Save the Date! Cover ATS 2022 in San Francisco!

After two years of virtual conferences, the ATS 2022 International Conference will be live and in-person. San Francisco will play host to the largest gathering of scientists and clinicians in pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine.
16-Feb-2022 8:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 620138ff8ab00_pregnant woman BP.jpg

Sleep Apnea in Pregnancy Associated with Increased Post-Delivery Risk of Metabolic Syndrome, Hypertension

In a new study published online in the American Thoracic Society’s American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, researchers examined whether sleep disordered breathing (primarily obstructive sleep apnea) during pregnancy and in the...
8-Feb-2022 8:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Leading Lung Health Groups Sponsor Harold Amos Scholar to Improve Diversity in Respiratory Care

The American Thoracic Society, the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) and the American Lung Association are pleased to announce that they are partnering to sponsor a scholar in pulmonary and critical care medicine in the prestigious Harold...
2-Feb-2022 9:10 AM EST Add to Favorites

EPA Reverses Trump-Era Ruling: A Step Towards Cleaner Air and Less Mercury Pollution

Jan. 31, 2022 – Today, the Environmental Protection Agency took an important step towards reducing mercury and other toxic air pollutants in America’s air. The EPA released a proposed ruling stating that it is “necessary and appropriate”...
31-Jan-2022 5:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Leading Medical Organizations, Public Health Leaders Urge US Supreme Court to Affirm EPA’s Authority to Respond to Climate Crisis

New York, NY – Jan. 26, 2022 –This week, 17 leading medical organizations and U.S. public health leaders submitted an amicus brief to the US Supreme Court in the case West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, urging the justices to...
26-Jan-2022 3:50 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 61eedca97122f_WBD logo (003).png

Global Lung Health Organizations Partner for Inaugural World Bronchiectasis Day

Global lung health organizations from the United States, Europe, Australia, and Asia join together to announce the declaration of World Bronchiectasis Day on July 1, 2022, to raise awareness of bronchiectasis and its increased prevalence in many...
24-Jan-2022 12:25 PM EST Add to Favorites

Joint Statement On the Implications of Philip Morris International’s Acquisition of Vectura

As health care organizations focused on respiratory health, our missions demand that we actively address those actions which could contribute to an increase in lung disease and risk to individual and community health. We collectively objected to and...
18-Jan-2022 2:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 61df32512c9e9_home oxygen_child.jpg

Meeting ATS-Recommended Air Quality Standards Would Save Thousands of Lives

A paper published online in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society presents research discussing how new air quality standards recommended by the American Thoracic Society have the potential to prevent more illness and death than standards...
13-Jan-2022 8:00 AM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The American Thoracic Society improves global health by advancing research, patient care, and public health in pulmonary disease, critical illness, and sleep disorders. Founded in 1905 to combat TB, the ATS has grown to tackle asthma, COPD, lung cancer, sepsis, acute respiratory distress, and sleep apnea, among other diseases.

Contacts

Kasia Chalko
Marketing Manager

 email@email.com

Dacia Morris
Director, Communications & Marketing

infocopelmayer@gmail.com

212-315-8600

Ashley Parent
Communications Manager

 aparent@thoracic.org

212-315-8634
See more

Rss Feedsrss_feed
Manage RSS Feeds

Shared Decision Making in ICUs: An American College of Critical Care Medicine and American Thoracic Society Policy Statement

The views expressed in this article represent the official position of the American College of Critical Care M...
30 Oct 2020

Official ERS/ATS clinical practice guidelines: noninvasive ventilation for acute respiratory failure

Noninvasive mechanical ventilation (NIV) is widely used in the acute care setting for acute respiratory failur...
30 Oct 2020

An Official American Thoracic Society/European Society of Intensive Care Medicine/Society of Critical Care Medicine Clinical Practice Guideline: Mechanical Ventilation in Adult Patients with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

THIS OFFICIAL CLINICAL PRACTICE GUIDELINE OF THE AMERICAN THORACIC SOCIETY (ATS), EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF INTENSIV...
30 Oct 2020

Rss Feedsrss_feed
Manage RSS Feeds

Forum of International Respiratory Societies Calls for Global Access to Effective, Affordable COVID-19 Vaccines

The Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), an organization comprised of the world's leading inte...
17 Dec 2020

COVID-19 Preprint Data Rapidly Influenced Critical Care Practice

In a new research letter published online in the American Thoracic Society’s American Journal of Respiratory...
15 Dec 2020

Pediatric ER Saw Steep Drop in Asthma Visits During Spring COVID-19 Lockdown

A new study published online in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society discusses a steep drop off from pr...
04 Dec 2020

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.64056