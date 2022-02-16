After two years of virtual conferences, the ATS 2022 International Conference will be live and in-person. San Francisco will play host to the largest gathering of scientists and clinicians in pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine.

Add to Favorites

In a new study published online in the American Thoracic Society’s American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, researchers examined whether sleep disordered breathing (primarily obstructive sleep apnea) during pregnancy and in the...

Add to Favorites

The American Thoracic Society, the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) and the American Lung Association are pleased to announce that they are partnering to sponsor a scholar in pulmonary and critical care medicine in the prestigious Harold...

Add to Favorites

Jan. 31, 2022 – Today, the Environmental Protection Agency took an important step towards reducing mercury and other toxic air pollutants in America’s air. The EPA released a proposed ruling stating that it is “necessary and appropriate”...

Add to Favorites

New York, NY – Jan. 26, 2022 –This week, 17 leading medical organizations and U.S. public health leaders submitted an amicus brief to the US Supreme Court in the case West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, urging the justices to...

Add to Favorites

Global lung health organizations from the United States, Europe, Australia, and Asia join together to announce the declaration of World Bronchiectasis Day on July 1, 2022, to raise awareness of bronchiectasis and its increased prevalence in many...

Add to Favorites

As health care organizations focused on respiratory health, our missions demand that we actively address those actions which could contribute to an increase in lung disease and risk to individual and community health. We collectively objected to and...

Add to Favorites

A paper published online in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society presents research discussing how new air quality standards recommended by the American Thoracic Society have the potential to prevent more illness and death than standards...

Add to Favorites