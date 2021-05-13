Our News on Newswise
New Book Charts Rural America's Pathways to College and Career
More than thirty years ago, college admissions expert Rick Dalton founded the nonprofit CFES Brilliant Pathways to train underserved students to become college- and career-ready. Little did he know at the time that a pandemic would blow open an...
CFES Brilliant Pathways to Offer $1.5 Million College Readiness Program to 20 Schools in Northern New York, Vermont at No Cost to Schools
It’s well known that low-income urban students who want to attend college face significant hurdles. But rural students go to college and remain there at even lower rates than their urban counterparts.
A new initiative, the North Country...
Corporate Employees Learn New Strategies for Helping Youth While Building Workforce of Tomorrow at CFES Brilliant Pathways Training
Corporations concerned with cultivating and recruiting the workforce of tomorrow due to the dramatic effects of COVID-19 on America’s youth are turning to CFES Brilliant Pathways for answers.
College and Career Readiness Trainings For Parents Proving Critical to Keeping Children's Postsecondary Dreams Alive
Osiris Dominguez has dedicated her life to helping her four children succeed. She reads the latest information on college and career readiness and how best to support her children’s postsecondary dreams. But she worries about other parents in her...
ABC News Anchor Kicks Off CFES Brilliant Pathways Conference by Challenging Students Not to Let COVID-19 Derail Their Dreams
Legendary ABC News Anchor John Quiñones kicked off the 2020 CFES Brilliant Pathways Conference by challenging the thousands of students watching virtually not to let obstacles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic prevent them from realizing their...
Leaders in Education, Business and Government Join Forces to Solve Critical Issues Facing Young People at CFES Global Conference
COVID-19 and social unrest across the globe have changed our world forever. The CFES Brilliant Pathways Global Conferenceon October 27-29, will explore implication of this disruption and how we can ensure that our children succeed in education and...
CFES Brilliant Pathways Partners with Colgate-Palmolive to Mentor Over 1,200 Students on College and Career Readiness
CFES Brilliant Pathways and Colgate-Palmolive joined forces on September 30 for a day of e-mentoring over 1,200 students in 16 schools across New York and Florida with a focus on college and career readiness.
Helios Foundation President Says Equal Access to High Quality Education Will Close Achievement Gap
Providing all students with a high quality education, regardless of their circumstances, will help close the achievement gap and benefit all of society, said Paul Luna, President and CEO of Helios Education Foundation, at the CFES Brilliant Pathways...
Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Offers Lessons of Leadership to College and Career Advisors
During a time when effective leadership is needed more than ever, Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores showed exactly what that looks like during a 30-minute webinar hosted by CFES Brilliant Pathways.
