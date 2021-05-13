More than thirty years ago, college admissions expert Rick Dalton founded the nonprofit CFES Brilliant Pathways to train underserved students to become college- and career-ready. Little did he know at the time that a pandemic would blow open an...

It’s well known that low-income urban students who want to attend college face significant hurdles. But rural students go to college and remain there at even lower rates than their urban counterparts. A new initiative, the North Country...

Corporations concerned with cultivating and recruiting the workforce of tomorrow due to the dramatic effects of COVID-19 on America’s youth are turning to CFES Brilliant Pathways for answers.

Osiris Dominguez has dedicated her life to helping her four children succeed. She reads the latest information on college and career readiness and how best to support her children’s postsecondary dreams. But she worries about other parents in her...

Legendary ABC News Anchor John Quiñones kicked off the 2020 CFES Brilliant Pathways Conference by challenging the thousands of students watching virtually not to let obstacles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic prevent them from realizing their...

COVID-19 and social unrest across the globe have changed our world forever. The CFES Brilliant Pathways Global Conferenceon October 27-29, will explore implication of this disruption and how we can ensure that our children succeed in education and...

CFES Brilliant Pathways and Colgate-Palmolive joined forces on September 30 for a day of e-mentoring over 1,200 students in 16 schools across New York and Florida with a focus on college and career readiness.

