Rare Diseases: Not So Rare
February 28th is Rare Disease Day. This day holds special significance for thousands of patients and families as rare diseases are almost certainly the most common disease class affecting children in Canada.
February 27, 2021
Government of Canada invests in first-of-its-kind research study on the health impacts of inactivity
Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, and the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an investment of $3.34 million in research to understand the health impacts of extended...
February 24, 2021
UN and Canada to Present Roadmap for COVID-19 Recovery
The Global Research Collaboration brings research funding agencies, and their collective budget of $100 billion, together with UN entities to map out recovery efforts based on science
January 29, 2021
CIHR and UN Officials to hold briefing on UN Research Roadmap on the COVID-19 Recovery
Dr. Hoffman will provide an overview of the research priorities in the Roadmap and discuss how socio-economic recovery efforts for COVID-19 can be designed to stimulate equity, resilience, sustainability and progress towards the UN Sustainable...
November 18, 2020
Six world-class research teams selected to investigate new frontiers in metabolism in health and disease
November 18, 2019
Facing Up to Our Mistakes: An Apology to the LGBTQ2 Community
Media Pitch: As a diverse minority group, LGBTQ2 individuals have faced, and continue to face, various forms of discrimination, which result in reduced access to health care, a greater likelihood of becoming homeless and a high risk of being bullied...
November 28, 2017
Government of Canada Announces Investment of More Than $40m in Child Health Research
November 20, 2017 – Toronto, Ontario – Canadian Institutes of Health Research
November 20, 2017
Preserving Antibiotic Effectiveness: It’s a Question of Life or Death
World Antibiotic Awareness Week, November 13-19
November 14, 2017
