Ottawa, Ontario Canada

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: DrMcMaster.png

Rare Diseases: Not So Rare

February 28th is Rare Disease Day. This day holds special significance for thousands of patients and families as rare diseases are almost certainly the most common disease class affecting children in Canada.
27-Feb-2021 7:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: sd_ia_jane_rylett.jpg

Government of Canada invests in first-of-its-kind research study on the health impacts of inactivity

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, and the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an investment of $3.34 million in research to understand the health impacts of extended...
24-Feb-2021 9:30 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: sd_ipph_steven_hoffman-300.jpg

UN and Canada to Present Roadmap for COVID-19 Recovery

The Global Research Collaboration brings research funding agencies, and their collective budget of $100 billion, together with UN entities to map out recovery efforts based on science
29-Jan-2021 8:55 AM EST Add to Favorites

CIHR and UN Officials to hold briefing on UN Research Roadmap on the COVID-19 Recovery

Dr. Hoffman will provide an overview of the research priorities in the Roadmap and discuss how socio-economic recovery efforts for COVID-19 can be designed to stimulate equity, resilience, sustainability and progress towards the UN Sustainable...
18-Nov-2020 4:20 PM EST Add to Favorites

Six world-class research teams selected to investigate new frontiers in metabolism in health and disease


18-Nov-2019 3:45 PM EST Add to Favorites

Facing Up to Our Mistakes: An Apology to the LGBTQ2 Community

Media Pitch: As a diverse minority group, LGBTQ2 individuals have faced, and continue to face, various forms of discrimination, which result in reduced access to health care, a greater likelihood of becoming homeless and a high risk of being bullied...
28-Nov-2017 11:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Government of Canada Announces Investment of More Than $40m in Child Health Research

November 20, 2017 – Toronto, Ontario – Canadian Institutes of Health Research
20-Nov-2017 11:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Preserving Antibiotic Effectiveness: It’s a Question of Life or Death

World Antibiotic Awareness Week, November 13-19
14-Nov-2017 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

CIHR’s mandate is to “excel, according to internationally accepted standards of scientific excellence, in the creation of new knowledge and its translation into improved health for Canadians, more effective health services and products and a strengthened Canadian health care system.”

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

David Coulombe
Media Specialist

 dcoulombe@cihr-irsc.gc.ca

613-941-4563

Allison Forsythe
Public Affairs Officer

 allison.forsythe@cihr-irsc.gc.ca

613-941-0200

Peter Maitland
Public Affairs Officer

 peter.maitland@cihr-irsc.gc.ca

613-941-4563

Andrew McColgan
Senior Public Affairs Advisor - Ministerial and Government

 andrew.mccolgan@cihr-irsc.gc.ca

613-946-0927
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.34712